Playing baseball on hot, sunny days may be the American pastime, but that doesn't mean it's easy - even if you're an MLB player.

Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier found that out the hard way on Sunday, when the sun played tricks on him in the field as his team took on the Cleveland Indians.

A Cleveland batter hit a routine pop-up to second base - a play Dozier has made thousands of times. However, this time, the sun caught his eyes just right and he couldn't make the catch.

As you can see in the video below, despite having a cap on, shielding his eyes with his glove and even wearing dark sunglasses, Dozier realizes at the last second that he can't see the ball and ducks out of the way as it lands harmlessly to his left:

It's easy to laugh at Dozier for such a blunder, but every major-league player has made a similar mistake at least once during his playing career, as even the best efforts to keep the sun out of your eyes sometimes come up short.

Though the Twins ended up shutting out the Indians 4-0 to finish off a three-game sweep, Dozier didn't contribute at the plate, either. He was 0-for-4 on Sunday with one walk.

Fortunately for Dozier, his mistake in the field and subpar effort at the plate didn't hurt his team, as starting pitcher Ervin Santana threw six scoreless innings, striking out seven Cleveland hitters.

For the season, Dozier is hitting .250 with 13 home runs and 35 RBI. The Twins improved to 39-34 with the win, retaking first place in the American League Central division over the Indians, who have an overall record of 39-35 after Sunday's loss.

After the game, Dozier said the Twins were happy to be playing well again after some recent struggles. He told MLB.com that sweeping their division rivals made this weekend especially sweet for him and his teammates:

"Well, we didn't hold a meeting or anything, but we've been talking about getting embarrassed at home," he said. "And now I can say it, we wanted to stick it to them. Especially today, after yesterday, and not just be content with winning the series. ... It was a huge, huge game today, going into Boston, and we were able to sweep here and get back in first place where we belong."

The Twins and Indians meet up again in Minnesota for a three-game series starting Aug. 15. The two teams are likely in for a long summer of battling back and forth for AL Central supremacy.

