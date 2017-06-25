GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Watch: Reds infielder Scooter Gennett displays incredible power on off-balance homer

Cincinnati Reds infielder Scooter Gennett had one of the best games in MLB history earlier this year, when he went 5-for-5 with four home runs and 10 RBI against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Since then, he hasn't slowed down much. For the season, he's batting .308 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI.

On Sunday against the Washington Nationals, he had another big day, going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the Reds' 6-2 victory over one of the best teams in the National League.

But, what was most impressive wasn't that he hit a homer - it was the way he did it. As you can see in the video below, Gennett loses his balance while swinging at the pitch, falling to one knee as he sends the ball sailing over the outfield fence:

For a team that has only won two of its last 10 games, Gennett's performance in Sunday's win was huge for the Reds. He had Nationals starter Tanner Roark's number all day and put in another outstanding effort at the plate.

Gennett's incredible game drew the praise of his teammates, as outfielder Scott Schebler said the Reds really needed someone to step up (via MLB.com):

"He's a monster," Schebler said. "He's been swinging a hot stick in a time right now when we need that. You can't put into words how important that is. He's so fun to be around, so you can only be happy for a guy like that."

After leading the National League Central for the early part of the season, the Reds' recent struggles have seen them fall to last place. At 31-43 overall, they now trail the Milwaukee Brewers by eight games.

Playing against the Nationals was no easy task for the Reds and their struggling pitching staff, but Gennett and starting pitcher Scott Feldman were up to the task on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday:

"This is the type of team you can't be satisfied [with]," Gennett said. "That's the goal that every team has. Against a team like this with their lineup, it's important to keep adding on runs. We were able to do a little bit of that today."

The Reds clearly have a lot of work left to do if they want to climb back into the NL Central race, but they have a series coming up against the Cardinals, another NL Central team that has struggled recently.

Based on Gennett's four-homer effort against St. Louis earlier this year, it's fair to say he'll be excited to see the Cardinals again.

