A collision between Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas saw the Mercedes driver fall to last place in a dramatic start to the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday.

Just two turns into the race in Baku, the two Finnish drivers collided, with Bottas coming off far worse.

It created immediate drama, with Bottas seemingly clipping the curb on entry and bashing the side of Raikkonen's car as he attempted to turn on the outside.

While the Ferrari driver briefly recovered to see himself in fifth place, Bottas required surgery on his car. The crash saw the Mercedes car receive a puncture and severe damage to the front right wing of the car.

Not that Raikkonen got away clean. His team told him that he had suffered bad damage to the left side of the car, although they feel there is 'nothing [they] can do'.

Remarkably, Bottas was able to greatly benefit from the various yellow flags and safety cars to salvage a second place finish on the line.

Raikkonen wasn't so fortunate, though, and after undergoing various repairs eventually retired.

And the Ferrari star pinned all of the blame on his fellow Finn for their first lap clash.

Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, Bottas did not escape Raikkonen's criticism after the race.

"I did nothing wrong," Raikkonen said, as per Sky Sports. "He braked very early, again. I went to the outside and it was fine and then suddenly I was hit completely on the side.

"I think he knew he had braked too early and then let the brakes go. It was completely his fault but I paid the price."

"It's not a good day when your car retires twice in a race."

"We were able to keep going but then I was unlucky. The two Force Indias collided, some debris flew off and destroyed my rear tire. As a consequence, my whole floor and the rear wing were damaged and we decided to retire. When the red flag stopped the race we thought that we might try and go back on track."

