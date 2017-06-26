One of the biggest transfer sagas this summer looks set to involve 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The goalkeeper surprised everyone when he claimed he didn’t want to renew his contract at AC Milan, with his current deal expiring in 2018.

"We were taken by surprise, as we had hoped Donnarumma would be the goalkeeper taking Milan into the future," Marco Fasson, Milan’s chief executive said, per BBC Sport.

"Naturally, the decision leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but now we have to go forward."

But the noises coming out of Donnarumma’s camp are now suggesting that he could perform a U-turn and stay at Milan after all.

And some were even claiming that Donnarumma was going to split with super-agent Mino Raiola - who had been blamed with trying to make his leave the club in the first place.

Donnarumma tweets about Raiola

However, the ‘keeper moved quickly to quash those rumours. On Sunday, he tweeted: “#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!!”

Donnarumma later explained his tweet and also attempted to clear up his future.

"Today with my tweet I've sparked a real maze, which I did not want to generate, and I apologize for that," a message read.

"I want to reiterate my absolute love for AC Milan and their fans. Now I have in mind the national team, with which I hope to give a gift to all the fans.

"My promise is that as soon as the Under-21 European Championship is over, I will meet the club together with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal."

But it seems as though Raiola enjoyed the fact one of his clients had come out in support of him.

Raiola took to Twitter himself on Sunday and wrote: “DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0

What's next?”

Raiola's childish tweet

Can we just remind you that Raiola is 49-years-old and one of the richest people in football. And he’s tweeting as if he’s a 12-year-old.

It certainly made Twitter laugh and the reaction to Raiola’s childish tweet was rather brilliant.

Twitter's brilliant reaction

Check it out:

Of course, Raiola is probably keen for Donnarumma to move this summer as he would earn a silly amount of money as a result - just like he did with the Paul Pogba deal last summer.

However, Raiola has claimed that Donnarumma wanted to leave Milan because he felt threatened - rather than anything to do with money.

Why Donnarumma wanted to leave

"I was wrong not to immediately stop this infernal machine - with that pounding we could not say yes," Raiola said.

"We took a decision that we didn't want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened."

After all of Sunday’s action on social media, we’re still not any closer to knowing Donnarumma’s future.

