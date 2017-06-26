GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Brazilian footballer Lucas Fonseca will surely never live this one down in the Bahia dressing room.

Many football fans want to see diving completely abolished from the game - but then we would never get hilarious moments like these.

The recent introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) could herald in a new era of football without diving.

Therefore, we must enjoy this hilarious aspect of modern football while we still have it.

Aged 31, Bahia central defender Fonseca was last night sent off for a ridiculous piece of simulation in the first half of their Serie A clash with Flamengo.

Booked six minutes earlier, the Brazilian found himself involved in something of an altercation with Peruvian international striker Paolo Guerrero.

The referee had a very clear view of the incident and was treated to a true spectacle in simulation.

Despite standing a safe distance from Guerrero, Fonseca threw himself to the ground as if he had been punched in the face.

p1bjhhg47ofc017o117cb1am47f09.jpg

Less than impressed, the referee booked both players and the Brazilian Fonseca was thus given his marching orders just 30 minutes in.

With Bahia currently in the relegation zone, Fonseca's coach certainly wouldn't have been too amused after the 10 men eventually fell 1-0 to Flamengo.

Is this the worst dive you have ever seen? Decide for yourself by watching the farcical video...

Cristiano Ronaldo is often labelled a 'diver' but even he would never have the audacity to attempt a dive as outrageous as this.

