After strolling to Premier League glory, you could argue that Chelsea don’t really need to strengthen their squad too much this summer.

Antonio Conte’s side finished seven points clear of closest title challengers, Tottenham, and looked on course to be crowned champions as early as Christmas.

But it must be remembered that the Blues had very few injury troubles last season - not to mention the absence of European football.

Next season, they will be dining at the European top table once again and, as a result, will need more players and more quality.

While it’s been a quiet couple of weeks in terms of transfers at Stamford Bridge, it’s set to kick off massively.

In fact, according to the Mirror, Chelsea are about to break a transfer record - spending £100 million on two players in the process.

Alex Sandro

First up is Alex Sandro with Conte set to make the left back the world’s most expensive defender.

The west London club have been trying to negotiate a deal for Sandro for weeks and are “on the verge of agreeing a fee” with Juventus for just over £61 million.

That would far eclipse the £50 million Paris Saint-Germain paid Chelsea to sign David Luiz in 2014 - the current transfer record for a defender.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

But that’s not the only signing Chelsea will make this week.

It’s also believed that Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will finalise his move to the club in the next 48 hours. The 22-year-old will cost Chelsea £37 million and is likely to partner N’Golo Kante next season.

While Sandro and Bakayoko will arrive this week, Conte isn’t stopping there.

Next on Conte's wishlist

After completing those two deals, the Italian boss will target Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman seemed set to join Liverpool earlier this month but, after Southampton reported the Merseysiders for their approach, they dropped their interest.

That has left Chelsea in pole position and the champions are planning to start the bidding at £60 million.

Also, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is on Conte’s wishlist and the Belgian striker could arrive for around £75 million.

We make that around £250 million spent on four top quality players.

Departures

Of course, Chelsea will need to sell in order to spend all of this money and first out the door could be Nemanja Matic.

With Bakayoko’s arrival, Matic will find first-team football hard to come by and the Serb has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United to reunite with former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho.

