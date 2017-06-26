A collision between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel was arguably the biggest talking point in a wild Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Drama began from the very start in Baku as a crash between Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen saw the Mercedes driver fall to last and the Ferrari driver did eventually retire.

Retirements, safety cars, a red flag and thrilling overtakes - it really did have it all.

Before clashing with Vettel, Hamilton had already made it clear that he felt the safety cars were going too slow, reporting to his team: "The safety car is going so slow, it's dangerous for us. We can't get the temperature into the tyres as it is."

And then, as the Hamilton kept pace behind the safety car, Vettel was caught out and made contact with the back of his championship rival.

Hamilton appears to slow down right beforehand, but Vettel then clearly hits the back of the Mercedes. The German then throws his hands up in the air in fury and starts gesticulating at Hamilton, before seemingly hitting the Brit with his car - see the videos below.

Hamilton had slowed down further after the initial clash, but Vettel quite clearly turns into him.

A red flag was deployed shortly after to clear up the various debris on track but Vettel was punished with a 10-second stop-go penalty.

Nevertheless, the German still managed to finish third - one place above Hamilton - following the Brit's headrest problem after the race restart.

But the aftermath of this incident is far from over and as you can see by their respective post-race interviews, this year's title race has now become even more competitive!

