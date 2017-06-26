GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What on earth is going on with Gianluigi Donnarumma?

The situation is starting to become very messy and bemused AC Milan supporters have no idea whether the supremely talented young goalkeeper will still be at the San Siro next season or not.

Donnarumma rejected the opportunity to extend his contract with Milan earlier this month, prompting speculation that the 18-year-old could leave the Rossoneri as early as this summer.

However, there has been talk of Donnarumma performing a U-turn over his decision in recent days.

And the teenager appeared to have committed his future to his current employers via a post on Instagram on Sunday evening.

The last post on Donnarumma's Instagram page

“I want to state again my unconditional love for AC Milan and its fans,” the post read. “Now I am focusing only on Italy national team, with whom I hope to do a present to all our fans.

“But I promise that, as soon as the Euro is over, I will meet the club together with my family and my agent in order to discuss a renewal.”

Saga over?

Far from it.

Donnarumma tweets and then deletes Instagram account

Donnarumma then tweeted to confirm the aforementioned Instagram post wasn’t from him. He’d been ‘hacked’ and, as a result, was closing down his account.

Minutes later, his Instagram account was indeed deleted. Here’s what you see when you try and access it now…

p1bjhk7i2l4ogi44o1j124f1gas9.jpg

Mino Raiola hasn't been helping matters

Donnarumma’s colourful agent Mino Raiola, meanwhile, posted the following tweet in response to rumours that he might soon no longer be representing the Italian keeper following the events of recent weeks.

“DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0,” Raiola tweeted. “What's next?”

This came a few hours after Donnarumma - at least, we think it was Donnarumma - had tweeted: “#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!!”

One thing’s for sure: this whole situation is being handled extremely badly by both Donnarumma and his agent.

Milan fans are getting sick of all the drama and who can blame them?

Will Gianluigi Donnarumma still be at AC Milan next season? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Italy Football
Football
AC Milan
Serie A

