Football

Cristiano Ronaldo .

Rio Ferdinand explains what's changed about Cristiano Ronaldo since he left Manchester United

Football News
24/7

After winning the Ballon d'Or in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the title of the world's best player. 

And after a very impressive year so far, leading Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory, don't bet against him picking it up ahead of Lionel Messi in 2017 as well.

He netted an incredible 42 goals in 46 games for his club last season and is currently on international duty with Portugal at the Confederations Cup.   

However, rumours that he was ready to pack it all in at Madrid shocked the football world last week. According to reports, he was angry with tax fraud allegations and ready to leave Spain altogether.

The saga is still quietly rumbling on, but Ronaldo is yet to publically comment on the matter and most see this as him being happy to stay at Madrid, as long as the allegations are set straight. 

For a brief time, it looked as if Manchester United fans were going to get their wish of seeing the 32-year-old return to Old Trafford. 

He began his rise to the top in Manchester, spending six years at United before joining Real for a then world record fee of £80 million. 

And amid the reported interest from the Red Devils, Rio Ferdinand, who played with the Portuguese star during his time in England, has revealed what's changed about Ronaldo since he left.  

Arsenal v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

He suggests that the forward's style of play has evolved significantly since he's been given much more responsibility in Spain.

"I don’t think he really wants to play as a No.9 because he can be tied down there and he can be left a bit isolated," Ferdinand said, as per Goal.  

"He likes being able to come from the wide areas where he gets a little bit of space and that’s where he can do his magic. But he used to stand out wide and want to get the ball and take people on. He’s not that player no more." 

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

"He wants to get the ball in areas where he can hurt teams and have end product, which is goals or assists, and at the moment there’s no better man on the planet doing that." 

Even though he's 32, there's not a player United fans would want to sign more this summer.

Ronaldo's always said that he wants to return to his old club one day, and now might be the perfect time. 

