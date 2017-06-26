Since being crowned as the world-number-one, Andy Murray has struggled for form on the tennis court in 2017.

He crashed out of the Australian Open in January after suffering a shock loss to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round.

Since then, he hasn't been able to get going, suffering defeats in the French Open and even more embarrassingly, at Queen's.

Losing to Jordan Thompson, who has a singles ranking of 90, was a massive disappointment, especially in a tournament that he's won four times in the last seven years.

Instead, it was Feliciano Lopez who beat Marin Cilic in the final this year, securing his first ATP title of 2017.

One Murray did perform much better in doubles action at Queen's this month. Jamie Murray, Andy's older brother, won the doubles final with his partner Bruno Soares.

They beat Frenchmen Julien Beneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2, 6-3 to win their sixth tournament together.

It was Jamie's first Queen's Club title, and he's the first Brit to win the doubles there since 1990 when Jeremy Bates and his American partner Kevin Curren won it.

Following the match, Beneteau, despite losing was in good spirits.

He even took a cheeky dig at Andy, saying "at least one Murray won the tournament this week!"

Of course, the 35-year-old meant no offense to the world No. 1, but it's clear that he was as shocked as everyone else that Murray failed to win his third Queen's tournament in a row.

Check out the moment below.

The Brit now has plenty of work to do ahead of Wimbledon. His home championship begins on July 3. However, Murray is not now the favourite and may struggle to defend his title.

That is, at least according to Goran Ivanisevic. The retired Croatian, who is the only person in history to win the men's singles title as a wildcard, believes Rafael Nadal is the one to beat.

Although it's all to play for, one thing is for sure. Murray has a point to prove on the court and he will do everything he can to become a back-to-back Wimbledon champion.

