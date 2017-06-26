Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix proved to be one of the most dramatic races in recent history. Filled with incidents right from the start, the street circuit in Baku provided an entertaining race for the spectators at the venue and millions watching worldwide.

Few would have predicted the ultimate outcome as Red Bull ace Daniel Ricciardo registered his first win of 2017 despite starting the race tenth on the grid.

All eyes were anticipating the duel between title aspirants Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel and both were geared up for the challenge to outlast each other.

Securing the victory was undoubtedly a memorable moment for the Australian F1 driver, but, Ricciardo's highlight of the race was on lap 23 when he managed to overtake three cars in one brilliant move.

Vying for a podium spot, after the restart on lap 23, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenburg, Felipe Massa and Ricciardo were all in with a chance of finishing third.

Being the last among the four, the Red Bull star took the inside corner as Massa, Hulkenburg and Stroll battled for places.

On full throttle near the end of the long straight down the circuit, the Aussie nosed past two and dived into the gap inside of Stroll, thereby moving from sixth to third in an instance.

It was risky but it paid off and he got his reward by going on to win.

From there on in, Ricciardo remained focused till the end as he capitalised on Hamilton's enforced pit stop on lap 32 to fix a headrest issue while Vettel was giving a ten-second stop-go penalty for ramming into the original leader behind the safety car earlier in the race.

Ricciardo was clear to lead the race and turned what was looking to be an average weekend for Red Bull into a phenomenal finish.

The 27-year-old himself was left lost for words to describe the victory and posted on Instagram to sum up his emotions.

After previously registering three consecutive third-place finishes, that win means Ricciardo leaps ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the Drivers' Championship with 92 points - only the Mercedes duo of Bottas-Hamilton and Ferrari ace Vettel are now ahead of him.

The win at Baku will provide an impetus for the UK-based outfit to begin preparations for a similar stellar performance in the upcoming Austrian GP on July 9.

