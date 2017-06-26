Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Wayne Rooney manchester united.

Manchester United fans react to latest photos of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United career appears to be over but that doesn’t necessarily mean the 31-year-old won’t still at Old Trafford next season.

According to a report in the Mirror over the weekend, Rooney is struggling to find a new club for two reasons.

First of all, there’s the issue of his astronomical wages. Rooney, perhaps unsurprisingly, is yet to receive an offer that comes close to matching his current £300,000-a-week wages.

And secondly, potential suitors are being deterred by United’s asking price. The Red Devils aren’t prepared to lose their captain for nothing, even though it seems he no longer features in Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Indeed, according to a report in The Sun last week, Mourinho is expected to replace Rooney as skipper even if he stays. Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba are all reportedly in the frame to take the captain’s armband off the England international.

Is Rooney really back in pre-season training?

Rooney could be forgiven if he felt disillusioned with football at the moment.

But it was also reported last week, by the London Evening Standard, that he’d already started pre-season training in a bid to prove to Mourinho that he can still cut it at the highest level.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

“Rooney's drive to kick on next term is unquestionable,” the Standard’s report read.

“It is understood the forward is back in the UK and already getting into shape for the new campaign, despite United not heading on their pre-season tour until July 9.”

It doesn't look like it...

Getting into shape, eh?

Well, United fans on Twitter aren’t convinced this is the case after the Daily Mail obtained photos of Rooney enjoying himself in Ibiza over the weekend.

Check them out…

Reaction from Man Utd fans on Twitter

Here’s how United fans have reacted…

Looks like pre-season could be tougher than usual this summer, Wazza.

Rooney's days as a United player are numbered

It seems there’s a 50/50 chance whether Rooney will still be at Old Trafford next season.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

But with Mourinho intent of signing at least one new striker as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rooney will be acutely aware that leaving United is his only option if he wishes to play regular first-team football.

Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Pogba

