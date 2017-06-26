Liverpool have today received good news regarding their pursuit of highly rated RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

The 22-year-old central midfielder only joined RB Leipzig last summer from sister club RB Salzburg but went on to make quite a name for himself in his maiden Bundesliga season.

Keita is a multi-dimensional box-to-box midfielder and has already won 25 caps for the Guinea national team.

RB Leipzig qualified for next season's Champions League and the club consider Keita to be the heart of the team and are therefore reluctant to let him leave.

Leipzig's chief executive Olivier Mintzlaff recently attempted to quash rumours regarding potential sales of key players Naby Keita and Emil Forsberg.

“It would be negligent to give away one of our key players now,” Mintzlaff said last week. “Emil and Naby are both extremely talented players with a lot of potential. We are delighted that we as a club can keep up with their development and that we can prove ourselves in Champions League in the upcoming season.”

However, according to the Guardian, the player has other ideas.

Keita reportedly wants to leave the club despite an unexpectedly successful first season in the Bundesliga.

The Guardian report that RB Leipzig have set the youngster's price tag at £70m ahead of an expected incoming offer from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are believed to be preparing a bid of close to £50m for Keita but it's understood that the new German club are unwilling to agree to any cut price deal.

Keita, signed on until 2020, refused to sign a new contract last season and the Guardian's German football expert, Raphael Honigstein, understands that the young star wants out at Leipzig.

With the lure of Champions League football, Liverpool have already convinced Mohamed Salah and Dom Solanke to join.

Fans are hopeful of a very successful transfer window and maybe even a title bid with the eccentric Klopp at the helm.

The signing of Keita would go a long way to convincing Reds fans that a return to the glory days of the 1980's is on the horizon.

