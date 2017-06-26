GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

crouch pennant.

Liverpool could have signed a superstar instead of Peter Crouch and Jermaine Pennant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Peter Crouch and Jermaine Pennant signed for Liverpool at a time when the Reds were a genuinely excellent team under Rafael Benitez.

Crouch arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2005, shortly after the Merseyside outfit had won the Champions League, for a fee of £7 million.

Pennant, meanwhile, arrived a year later in a £6.7 million move from Birmingham City.

Article continues below

Despite a slow start to his Anfield career, Crouch turned out to be a pretty useful signing.

The England striker scored 42 goals in 134 appearances for Liverpool, including a hat-trick against Arsenal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Pennant was less impressive, spending two seasons at Anfield before leaving for Portsmouth (on loan) during the 2008-09 campaign. He then left Liverpool permanently in July 2009, completing a surprise permanent switch to Real Zaragoza.

UEFA Champions League: Maccabi Haifa v Liverpool

The superstar Liverpool could have signed instead

Liverpool’s former chief executive Rick Parry has now sensationally revealed that the Reds signed Crouch and Pennant instead of a player who is now widely regarded as one of the best full-backs certainly of his generation and possibly of all time.

“We had the deal -- finally, after enormous complications -- tied up for Dani Alves and then the decision was should we buy two players or should we spend all of that on a full-back?” Parry told BBC Radio Merseyside, per the Daily Mail.

“Alves was not the player then that he is now, but he always looked like he would be a great player.

Sevilla's Brazilian Daniel Alves celebra

“Would he have been a better signing than [Jermaine] Pennant and [Peter] Crouch, for example? Probably yes, but it's easy with hindsight.”

Parry added: “Looking back, if I could do anything different, it would be to focus on buying one [player] at a time rather than having to buy five or six every season.”

Alves has won everything since leaving Sevilla

Alves was with Sevilla at the time and would end up signing for Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in the summer of 2008.

The Brazilian right-back spent eight hugely successful years at the Camp Nou before leaving for Juventus last summer.

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

To further enhance his status as a true champion, Alves won both the Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season with the Old Lady. He also helped Juve reach the Champions League final.

Now 34, Alves is expected to finally join a Premier League club this summer.

Manchester City are understood to have won the battle for his signature despite interest from Chelsea.

FC Barcelona vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jermaine Pennant
Peter Crouch
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again