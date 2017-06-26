The tight and twisty circuit at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix lived up to the expectations as it delivered one of the most dramatic weekends of the year in Formula One.

With only 12-points separating Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship ahead of the race on Sunday, it was expected the duo would be aiming to outshine each other from the start.

And what a day it was! An incident-filled race with the title challengers very much at the centre of attraction around the Baku street circuit.

The race really clicked into gear when, behind the safety car as Hamilton braked right on the turn into the first corner, catching Vettel - who couldn't react quick enough - by surprise, so made contact with the Mercedes' rear, damaging the Ferrari car's front wing.

The German conveyed the message on the team radio accusing Hamilton of 'brake-testing' him but it didn't end there.

The 29-year-old went toe-to-toe with his rival, going alongside him and appearing to ram his car into the Mercedes, resulting in Vettel being handed a ten-second stop-go penalty on lap 31.

Vettel questioned the judgment of the stewards, refusing to admit any wrongdoing - but complied with the rules thereafter.

In the post-race interviews, things remained heated as Hamilton called Vettel out for his actions.

The 32-year-old told Sky Sports: "If he wants to prove that he's a man then I think that we should do it out of the car, face to face.

"I don't fancy seeing him. It might turn into something else."

And Vettel was more than willing to clear up the incident face-to-face after the race.

He said: "I don't have a problem with him. I respect him a lot for the driver he is. I don't think this is the right time to talk. I will do that just with him.

"I am willing to sort it out with him but l don't think there is much to sort out. I will talk with him when you [the media] are not here. I don't think there is a big problem."

Once the track temperature cooled, Hamilton later rejected Vettel's desire for a conversation and admitted he is already looking ahead to the next race.

"I've heard what he said after the race. Firstly, he doesn't have my number. I'm going to do my talking on the track," Hamilton continued.

"All I'm thinking is 'get my head together'. I want to kill it in the next 12 races."

"I like to think I remain respectful and l will continue to be so. I want to do the talking on the track. I want to win this championship the right way."

Following such a dramatic and potentially crucial GP, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff thinks 'the gloves are now off' in the race for the title.

Vettel leads the drivers' championship standings with 153 points as Hamilton chases him in second with 139 with 12 races still to go. They will resume their rivalry in a fortnight at the Austrian GP on June 9.

