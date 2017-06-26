GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jordan Spieth spectacularly celebrates Travelers Championship victory

In what was fantastic weekend of golfing action at the Travelers Championship, which saw the title go down to the wire, with a moment of brilliance needed in a thrilling ending.

Cue Jordan Spieth, who produced a piece of genius when he found himself backed against a wall, in the shape of a bunker.

Spieth managed to achieve what seemed the impossible, as from 60 feet, stuck in a bunker on the first hole during a play-off against Daniel Berger, Spieth pulled off a truly stunning shot.

As shown in the video below, the shot was a moment of sheer class from Spieth, who then reacted in an equally brilliant fashion.

Following his outstanding shot, Spieth bounced off his caddie Michael Greller, before jubilantly pacing around the hole, in amazement of what he had achieved.

Just look what it meant to him! It sounds like the big crowd in attendance loved it too!

Afterwards, Spieth was ecstatic with the victory but admitted there was he got a bit of luck.

"That was one for the ages," as per PGATour.com.

"If I was in Berger's shoes, I be cursing Jordan Spieth right now for the break off the tee and then holing a 30-yard bunker shot.

"That's a lot of luck, but I took advantage of the good breaks and am happy to come out on top."

Berger, who ran Spieth very closely throughout the weekend was full of praise for his competitor.

Travelers Championship - Final Round

"Jordan does Jordan things," claimed Berger.

"So there's not really much you can say. I'm obviously disappointed, but happy to be in the position I was in today."

After missing the cut at the US Open, Spieth showed that particularly poor showing was just a blip with a majestic performance.

The American was right near the top of the leaderboard for the majority of the Championship but will be relieved to come away with his 10th PGA Tour win. 

