There is no question that this is a vital summer for Liverpool in the transfer market if they want to become regular Champions League participants.

They've made an indifferent start with the expensive £35m signing of Mohamed Salah while their pursuit of Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton hit rocky waters after the Saints reported the Reds to the Premier League for 'tapping up' their player.

That ended Liverpool's interest in the player, but recent reports suggest that Southampton may have to do business with them again providing the price is right because of Van Dijk's desires.

Either way, that deal and the others rumoured to be in the pipeline will cost a pretty penny and although the Liverpool board are prepared to spend, it is understood some players will have to leave to aid the pending spree.

According to the Liverpool Echo, boss Jurgen Klopp has 10 players on his books that could find new homes this summer and would comfortably rake in over £100 million. Take a look at the list below.

Mamadou Sakho

This is the one player Liverpool fans would want to keep the most. He showed during a loan spell with Crystal Palace that as far as out-and-out defending goes, he has few peers in the Premier League. Looking to get £30 million for the French international.

Daniel Sturridge

The England international has scored 60 goals in 119 appearances for the Reds - goals have never been the issue. His fitness has held him back from being the top-tier forward he can be and that record may put suitors off paying the £30 million price tag.

Kevin Stewart

The young midfielder has made 20 appearances in the Liverpool first team, but is unlikely to fully break through at what is now, a Champions League club. Newcastle were heavily linked with the 23-year-old in January and the Reds will sell for £10 million.

Alberto Moreno

When Klopp converts James Milner into a left-back, you know he's not feeling Moreno. Although the Spaniard has the physical qualities typified by a marauding goal against Spurs in his debut season, his positioning and defending has come under scrutiny time and time again. Liverpool want £15 million for the former Sevilla man.

Lucas Leiva

The long-serving Brazilian has served his purpose at this point and failed to turn up any trees when he stepped in as a centre-half last term. Rafa Benitez has been linked with a move for his former player and the 30-year-old could command a fee of around £5 million.

Jon Flanagan

When Liverpool finished second in the 2013-14 season, Flanagan was one of the major success stories. He put in some outstanding performances at left back which resulted in an England call-up, but a knee problem has held him back. Following a tame loan spell with Burnley, he's now looking for more first-team football. Could command a fee of around £7 million.

Cameron Brannagan

Branagan may be a tidy midfielder, but it is hard to see where he is in the pecking order at Anfield and now that he is 21-years-old, it is time for him to play some more first-team football.

Lazar Markovic

He's still only 23-years-old and certainly showed his talents in flashes during a loan spell with Hull last season. Liverpool paid Benfica £20 million for him three years ago and the Reds want to recoup that at the very least. Watford have been linked, who have appointed Markovic's coach at Hull last season, Marco Silva.

Pedro Chirivella

Chirivella has the same problem as Branagan. He has played well in the under-23 side and Liverpool youth teams, but now, at 20-years-old, he's ready for more first team chances.

Connor Randall

The right-back only played 45 minutes of first-team football last season and will be 22 this October. If he was going to break into Liverpool's first XI, he would have done so by now.

