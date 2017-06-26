Considering his age and the fact he recently suffered a serious knee injury, Manchester United probably made the right decision to release Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer.

Probably.

There’s still a chance United will end up with regrets if the prolific 35-year-old forward returns to action sooner than expected and continues banging in the goals.

Ibrahimovic isn’t ready to call time on his career just yet and who can blame him?

The former Sweden international proved he can still cut it at the highest level by scoring an impressive 28 goals in 46 appearances for United last season.

MLS clubs are reluctant to sign Zlatan right now

Major League Soccer (MLS) was strongly tipped to be Zlatan’s next destination.

He is expected to be fit again in the New Year and that will coincide nicely with the start of the 2018 MLS season.

However, Zlatan is yet to agree a deal with any American club, meaning the idea of the veteran centre-forward spending another season in Europe cannot be ruled out just yet.

One top club is seriously considering signing Zlatan

Most top European clubs are unlikely to be interested in Ibra this summer - again, because of his advancing years and the fact it’s unclear how long it’ll take for him to make a full recovery - but there is one club in Spain seriously considering the idea of offering the superstar a contract.

According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Atletico Madrid are thinking of offering Zlatan a contract with a view to signing him in January.

Atletico are unable to sign any new players until the New Year due a punishment imposed on them by FIFA but, in any case, Zlatan will not be fit until January at the earliest.

Sport’s report claims Diego Simeone regards Ibrahimovic as a similar player to Christian Vieri, who spent a season with Atleti during the late-1990s.

However, despite his interest in bringing Zlatan to the Spanish capital, Simeone remains determined to seal a deal for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Why a return to Spain could tempt Ibra

Will Ibrahimovic be tempted to join Atletico?

Perhaps, yes.

Not only would it allow him to return to La Liga, where he may feel he has unfinished business following his ill-fated spell with Barcelona, but it would also give him another shot at winning the Champions League.

Atleti have reached the final of Europe’s premier club competition twice under Simeone, who has successfully convinced the club’s star player, Antoine Griezmann, to stay with the Rojiblancos for another season.

Simeone’s men should be there or thereabouts again next season and Zlatan could be part of the squad for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

