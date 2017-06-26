Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero rolled back the years this weekend by scoring a stunning wondergoal during an exhibition match in Guatemala.

Aged 42, Del Piero scored the only goal of the game as Municipal beat Michel Salgado's Antigua GFC 1-0.

The friendly game, played at the Manuel Felipe Carrera Stadium in the south of Guatemala City, was organised on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Municipal Club.

Del Piero rolled back the years, proving there are some things world class footballers do not lose with age.

His technique is still faultless, as he demonstrated by feigning past an opposition player before rifling an unstoppable right-footed shot into the top corner.

Capped 91 times by his country, the legendary little Italian number 10 even applauded himself as he wheeled off celebrating.

It's always fantastic to see footballing greats reminding us of their magic in retirement, especially the likes of Del Piero.

In 2011, Del Piero became the highest goalscorer with a single club in Italian football history.

He scored 289 goals for the Old Lady, captaining the side to promotion after refusing to leave upon relegation to Serie B in 2006.

He retired in 2014, most recently playing in the Indian Super League for Delhi Dynamos.

The Juventus attack is now spearheaded by the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

Although they dominate Italian football, Juventus have failed to win a major European trophy since 1996.

They recently reached their second Champions League final since 2015 but were swept aside by a formidable Real Madrid team 4-1.

Gianluigi's Buffon long wait for European glory continues. The legendary 39-year-old goalkeeper surely has only one more chance.

Every neutral football fan wanted to see him lift the Champions League trophy in Cardiff... but Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. had other ideas.

