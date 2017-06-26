Two potential reasons Cody Rhodes was never made WWE Champion

WWE suffered a big loss last year when Cody Rhodes finally decided to walk away from the company to embark on an independent career.

While WWE is doing extremely well in terms of having a stacked roster, Rhodes was still a massive talent who was criminally misused during his time there and frustrations eventually led to him making the bold decision.

INDIE CAREER

He revealed that there were plans for him to work both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE with different characters on each show, while it’s no secret that the Stardust act was growing stale, even though he excelled in every gimmick thrown his way.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, to this day, fans argue that he should have been chosen as the rightful winner for the Money in the Bank – which was ultimately won by Damien Sandow before his demise.

Those memories are in the past now, though, as The American Nightmare has joined the Bullet Club, he’s already competed at Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier this year at the Tokyo Dome, and has since challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Article continues below

But perhaps one of his biggest achievements took place last week when he defeated Christopher Daniels to become the ROH World Champion, a title some huge names have held in the past.

WWE didn’t put this type of faith in Rhodes when he was in the company, instead, he was limited to the tag team scene and the Intercontinental Championship picture; despite having all of the tools to succeed at the highest level.

NEVER A WWE CHAMPION

However, two of the reasons may have been revealed by his real-life wife, Brandi.

Brandi was also part of the WWE and departed shortly after her husband, and posted a message on her blog dedicated to Cody and his big achievement. While we don’t exactly know why WWE didn’t pull the trigger or how many reasons there actually were, she’s claimed that his build and living up to Dusty Rhodes’ shadow were excuses that have been used in the past.

An excerpt from her blog post read: “Last night I watched in the upper balcony as my husband realised his childhood dream and beat the odds by becoming a World Heavyweight Champion.

“Something that’s been 11 years in the making, it’s been a very hard road to get there.

“He heard every excuse in the book as to why he wasn’t ‘Champion material’ from his build, to the astounding measure of his father’s shadow.”

If anything, WWE didn’t do a great job of booking Rhodes to follow in his father’s footsteps, while he does have a great look that any company would use as the face.

Based on how his career is going, it looks like WWE could be the big losers here.

What do you make of the reasons WWE apparently never made Cody Rhodes a World Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms