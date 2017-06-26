GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vettel.

What needs to happen for Sebastian Vettel to be banned for British GP

Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix will live long in the memory of Formula One fans.

The race had everything. Three safety cars, crashes and, incredibly, neither Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel finished on the podium.

Hamilton was cruising to a first place finish when he was forced to pit because his headrest had come loose. The British driver ended up finishing fifth, behind Vettel and eventual winner Daniel Ricciardo.

It was an awful way to lose from appeared to be an easy victory.

The biggest talking point came in the 19th lap, when Vettel knocked Hamilton with his Ferrari after believing the Mercedes driver had ‘brake-tested’ him.

The German received a 10-second stop-and-go penalty - a punishment Hamilton thought was very lenient - and three points were added to his super licence.

Watch: Vettel hits Hamilton at Azerbaijan GP

Vettel could receive retrospective punishment

Reports in Germany, per Sky Sports, claim the stewards considered Vettel’s lead of the world championship, and his battle with Hamilton, when imposing their penalty.

And while Vettel appeared to get off lightly, the FIA could hand out further punishment if they deem the initial ruling insufficient.

Hamilton has also been cleared of any wrongdoing. The 32-year-old’s telemetry data showed he didn’t brake nor lift off entirely on the exit of Turn 15.

Vettel could be banned for British GP

Vettel’s disciplinary record is quite a worry for Ferrari. The four-time world champion now has nine penalty points for the 12-month period.

If the 29-year-old picks up another three-point penalty in Austria in two weeks’ time, he will be banned for the British Grand Prix on July 16.

Two of Vettel’s nine points will be taken off if he stays out of trouble in Austria but he will remain within five points of a ban until after the Malaysian Grand Prix in October.

With the battle against Hamilton heating up, Vettel will do well to keep his cool.

Ferrari driver was nearly shown a black flag

According to German magazine Auto Motor und Sport, Vettel was close to being shown a black flag - and being disqualified - but the stewards decided against making such a drastic decision.

"Vettel received the 10-second stop-and-go punishment for two reasons," the report says.

"Firstly, there is no dedicated rule that assigns a deliberately caused collision to a particular penalty. So it was a matter of discretion.

"Secondly, there was a fear of intervening too much in the World Championship with a draconian penalty. A sports commissioner said: 'It was a narrow decision: Vettel was very near a black flag.’”

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Did Vettel deserve a harsher punishment? Let us know in the comments section below!

Formula 1

