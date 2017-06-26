When you're as talented as LeBron James is, it's not hard to convince other talented players to come join your team to chase a title.

We've seen that in recent years, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have built the Eastern Conference's best super-team with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and a host of veteran players who wanted to team up with King James.

Though this year's team came up short in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors (a super-team in their own right), LeBron and company will try to gear up for another title run during the 2017-18 season.

Thanks to free agency, next season could be a dream for James, who is on the record as saying he'd love to team up with some of his best friends in the league before he retires.

He may get his wish, according to ESPN.com, as Marc Stein wrote that his colleague believes both New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade may be bought out of their contracts this summer:

"ESPN's Brian Windhorst subsequently said in an NBA on ESPN Radio interview Thursday night that both Anthony and the Bulls' Dwyane Wade are candidates to sign with the Cavaliers in free agency this summer if they can secure buyouts from Chicago and New York, respectively," Stein wrote.

Obviously, with the Cavaliers' current salary cap situation, some moves would need to be made in order to add both talented players to the roster. For instance, to sign Melo, Love would likely have to be traded.

However, moving Love seems to be something the Cavs are open to, as they've had discussions surrounding the star forward already this offseason, but haven't been able to get anything to materialize thus far.

It's still early in the summer and there are a lot of things that need to happen still, but LeBron will likely angle for Cleveland to make a move on his friends if they reach free agency.

Based on James's first stint playing with Wade as a member of the Miami Heat, when they went to the Finals four years in a row and won two titles, pairing him up with players he is friends with off the court isn't a bad move.

Whether or not a starting five of LeBron, Wade, Anthony, Irving and Tristan Thompson could matchup against the Warriors remains to be seen, but a core like that would likely remain the class of the Eastern Conference next year.