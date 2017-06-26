John Cena's brilliant response to potentially facing Roman Reigns

Over the past few weeks, numerous rumours have come to light regarding who Roman Reigns could be battling at SummerSlam and beyond.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, The Big Dog made the huge announcement that he’ll challenge the winner of the Universal Championship clash between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar at the biggest party of the summer, once their battle at the Great Balls of Fire event is in the books.

PLANS FOR THE BIG DOG

That came as a surprise, as there haven’t been any indications that Joe will dethrone The Beast Incarnate, while speculation has suggested Reigns and Lesnar will meet next year in New Orleans in the main event of WrestleMania 34.

However, those plans have apparently changed and we could be seeing that match brought forward to August instead – which means Reigns will have a new opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Based on what’s been circulating on the dirt sheets, that man looks to be John Cena as a match between the pair has been teased for years now, as it’s a match that simply needs to happen while Cena is still around as his career is clearly winding down.

Reigns has remained vocal about potentially meeting the 16-time world champion down the line, and the question was finally brought up to the man himself.

Cena was hosting a Q&A on his official Twitter account in an attempt to get his loyal fans to tune into American Grit, the show he’s currently hosting and it’s one of the many projects that has resulted in him taking time off.

CENA RESPONDS

While a simple yes or no answer would have sufficed, Cena got his fans excited with his answer.

As you’ll be able to see below, Cena tweeted: “It’s his yard…I’d like to prove that wrong.”

In the build-up to WrestleMania 33 earlier this year, Reigns and The Undertaker were involved in a verbal tussle where they couldn’t decide who the yard belonged to.

Eventually, Reigns was the victor in the main event where he potentially retired The Deadman, and his one-liner the following night amongst the chorus of boos finally hit home – WWE does belong to Reigns now.

Cena will have something to say about that, though, considering he’s been sitting at the top for the best part of a decade and even though he may not be around full-time, he’s still a major threat as a part-time star.

WrestleMania is the only platform for a match of this stature, and Reigns simply cannot claim the yard until he gets past Cena.

What do you make of John Cena's response to taking on Roman Reigns?

