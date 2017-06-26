GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ronaldinho.

Quinton Fortune has bizarre explanation why Ronaldinho rejected Man United

Speaking ahead of the Manchester United v Barcelona Legends match, former South African midfielder Quinton Fortune spoke at length about Ronaldinho and his decision to snub Sir Alex Ferguson & co.

The magical Brazilian attacker came so close to joining the Red Devils from PSG in 2003, before a last minute change of heart saw him move to Barcelona.

In 2014, Ronaldinho admitted that he was "on the brink of joining Manchester United" with "just a few details to iron out".

The 37-year-old went on to achieve legend status at the Camp Nou, whilst Manchester United signed a teenage Portuguese winger by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo instead.

Ronaldinho left the Catalan giants in 2008 but will be back in Barcelona colours for the upcoming two Legends matches against United.

Retired South African midfielder Fortune spent seven years at Old Trafford between 1999-2006 and spoke to the club's official media ahead of the upcoming exhibition games.

He explained why he believed the Ronaldinho transfer fell through at the last moment.

"I think we got it wrong by bringing Ronaldinho in at the wrong time of year as it was raining that day he arrived at Manchester Airport.

"Maybe it was summer anyway but, if we’d have timed it with the right day, it could have been a different story.

(FILES) - This photo taken 21 July 2003

"It would have been absolutely amazing to have him here. He’s one of the greatest players ever to play football and entertained with his skill, fun and joy. He brought it all and it will be a great occasion for everyone to play against him and watch him.

Any Mancunian will tell you that Fortune probably isn't lying. It does rain an extraordinary amount up in Manchester.

Raining in the peak of summer, you could understand Ronaldinho's reluctance to move to a city so different from his native Brazil.

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

The first of the two Legends matches takes place at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Friday night, with Old Trafford due to host the return match on September 2nd.

Dimitar Berbatov, Louis Saha, Dwight Yorke, Gaizka Mendieta, Edgar Davids, Ludovic Giuly, Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert will be among many former legends strutting their stuff once again.

Topics:
Football

