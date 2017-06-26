It's no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to shake things up this offseason after falling to the Golden State Warriors in five games in this year's NBA Finals.

The Cavs have been connected to nearly every big-name player this offseason - from Carmelo Anthony to Chris Paul to Jimmy Butler to Paul George.

However, talks surrounding George, a star forward for the Indiana Pacers, have been perhaps the most serious from the Cavaliers' side as they'd love to pair him up with LeBron James next year.

Talks haven't moved forward quickly, as the Cavs don't have much outside of forward Kevin Love to offer the Pacers. But, as ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes report, a third team has been added to the mix to try to spice up the Paul George-to-Cleveland talks:

"Sources told ESPN that the Cavaliers engaged in serious three-way trade discussions leading up to the NBA draft on a deal that would have brought them George from the Indiana Pacers and landed Kevin Love, George's fellow Eastern Conference All-Star, with the Denver Nuggets," Stein and Haynes write.

"The Nuggets were recruited into the talks to furnish the Pacers with the combination of promising young players and draft picks that they are seeking before consenting to surrender George, whose agent, Aaron Mintz, informed Indiana management just over a week ago that George has no intention of staying with the club beyond the expiration of his current contract in June 2018."

Though nothing materialized on draft night, Haynes and Stein say their sources believe the teams are still discussing a potential deal.

The Nuggets could facilitate such a blockbuster trade with players like Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler and potentially even young point guard Emmanuel Mudiay, though the report doesn't say what exactly Denver might want in return.

Complicating matters is that the Cavaliers are currently operating without a general manager, as the team parted ways with David Griffin prior to the NBA Draft. Though there are still people in place to help facilitate such a deal, other teams may be hesitant to work with a squad that doesn't have its front office in order.

Whatever happens this offseason, the Cavaliers can't stand still, as this year's Finals defeat proves. The team seemingly wants to make a big change, and that means Love is likely the odd man out. Whether or not George ends up in Cleveland this fall remains to be seen, but it's a safe bet that the 2017-18 Cavaliers will look a lot different than last year's team.