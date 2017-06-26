To play for Bayern Munich, you must be an exceptionally good footballer.

Renato Sanches was dubbed the next big thing when he won the 2016 Golden Boy award but he’s struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Arena and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Mario Gotze would start for the majority of teams in the Premier League, but he eventually returned to Borussia Dortmund after struggling to make the grade at Bayern.

And it would appear that the same fate will soon befall winger Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian started just 14 league games as Carlo Ancelotti’s side cruised to their fifth straight Bundesliga title last season.

Costa is close to a move to Juventus, with the Italian club’s general manager insisting that Bayern have given them permission to speak to the player.

"We have the player's word and Bayern gave us permission to contact him," Marotta said, per ESPN. "Let's see if they sell and at what price."

Bayern fan is tweeting Costa until he leaves

The term ‘fan favourite’ certainly doesn’t apply to Costa but supporters will remember his winning penalty in last year’s DFB-Pokal Final shootout win over Borussia Dortmund.

So the decision from one fan to tweet Costa every day until he leaves seems quite harsh.

Mo, who runs the Twitter account @SupremeThiago, has tweeted Costa every day since June 21. And every day, his desperation to see the 26-year-old leave has increased.

On day one he tweeted: “Leave @douglascosta”.

By day four it was: “Please just go go go”.

And yesterday, day five, Costa finally caught wind of Mo’s tweets, and decided to respond.

The fan tweeted a photoshopped image of Costa diving head first into a trash can, writing the caption: “LEAVEEEE”.

Costa simply wrote, “Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha,” in response.

Clearly, Costa sees the funny side.

There’s something to be said about a fan who is so desperate to see a player leave that he will actually tweet him.

On day three, @SupremeThiago wrote: “Inter Milan reportedly wants you. Dunno why but gtfo of my club. Just goooo”.

The most recent message reads: “Day 6: Don't be sad, we don't hate the person Douglas only the player. Okay maybe the person too. Byeee”.

Great persistence, or just a fan being unfairly pathetic?

Either way, it’s unlike the tweets of a fan will sway Costa’s decision.

