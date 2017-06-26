It’s that time of year again where WWE goes international and dates have already been announced where they will tour Singapore and Japan.

WWE has advertised the event, and excitement has been building up when Chris Jericho’s name was revealed as one of the many that will be travelling to compete in front of the fans.

JAPAN SHOW

Jericho is currently scheduled to appear at the Singapore event on June 28, while he’ll appear on two shows in Tokyo on June 30 and July 1 – and his opponent has been revealed.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Jericho announced the return on his official Instagram account, where he posted a custom graphic by the wrestling party account depicting the former United States Championship in a Godzilla-style poster with Hideo Itami at the front.

Obviously, with WWE heading to Japan you can bet the likes of Itami will be featured heavily, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the NXT star emerges victorious in this match.

Article continues below

Alongside the image, Jericho posted: “Soooo stoked for this…@hideoitami #wwetokyo #Ryogoku @wwe (graphic by @wrestlingparty) #June30.”

JERICHO VS. ITAMI

It’s wise for WWE to put this match together, as they can’t afford to leave Japan’s finest athletes off of the tour, regardless of whether they are on the main roster or not and Jericho is the best option to go with too, despite other possible options available to WWE.

Jericho has experience of competing in Japan and knows exactly what sort of style he’s going up against, so the Japanese audience are going to be in for a great contest, but the big criticism WWE fans have is that it won’t be available on the Network as a special.

In fact, Jericho was in a similar situation last year when WWE was in Tokyo. On that occasion, though, he was going up against SmackDown LIVE’s Shinsuke Nakamura, who was still on NXT at the time.

Itami has been in the headlines recently, as rumours spread like wildfire that he wasn’t going to sign a new deal with WWE and could let his contract expire, and move back to Japan and sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, he shot down those claims and is still on the hunt to claim the NXT Championship after failing to make a real impact on NXT during his injury-filled stint.

Jericho, on the other hand, has been on tour with his band Fozzy since dropping the United States Championship to Kevin Owens, and their new album is going to keep him busy throughout 2017 so fans shouldn’t get too comfortable as he isn’t planning on sticking around.

In fact, he’s mentioned that he may never return to WWE as he’s happy with how his latest run ended.

Then again, this is Jericho we’re talking about – of course he’ll be back.

What do you make of Chris Jericho taking on Hideo Itami at the Japan house show? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms