Boxing

.

Tyson Fury predicts what will happen in Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor

Even if you don't know the slightest thing about boxing, you will have probably heard the news Floyd Mayweather is taking on Conor McGregor later this year.

In case you haven't noticed, the super-fight is being discussed in every corner of the globe right now.

The big question on everyone's lips is: can McGregor actually pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history?

According to most pundits and ex-pros the answer is a categorical no.

Yes, McGregor is a two-weight UFC champion, however, the man he is facing didn't originally retire with a 49-0 record for nothing.

The bookies certainly don't fancy the Irishman either with odds of him winning as high as 9/2 in some places.

However, we have managed to find one man who has backed the UFC star to win - Tyson Fury.

Fury, who is currently suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control and hasn't fought since 2015, has pledged his support to McGregor.

p1bjicqlp41kmotkg14ta1j1a1a2v9.jpg

Not only that, but the former heavyweight world champion has made a wild prediction that Mayweather could be knocked out in the first round.

In a video which you can see below Fury thinks it would be good for boxing if McGregor can cause an upset.

"I think McGregor will do him in one round," he told iFL TV.

"I think he will knock him out inside the first 35 seconds like he did to Jose Aldo, to be honest.

"It would be good for boxing if McGregor chinned him. It would be great for the real people of the world."

Fury has never been one to follow the crowd, has he?

Despite being no closer to finding out when he can return to the ring, Fury has recently talked up the possibility of fighting Anthony Joshua.

With Joshua equally eager to do battle, Fury could well be involved a record-breaking fight of his own at some point over the next few years.

