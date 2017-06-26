The first decade of the 2000s produced several truly brilliant teams.

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side were arguably the best of the bunch, but following a close second were Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan. You also had the Galacticos of Real Madrid and the second great Manchester United side of Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure that won the Champions League in 2008.

Ancelotti managed Milan between 2001-2009 and won a host of major honours during that time including two Champions League titles, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Serie A title and one Coppa Italia.

However, the Italian coach and every player who played under him at the San Siro will feel that should have been at least two Champions League titles.

Quite how his side capitulated against Liverpool in the 2005 final remains a mystery even now, 12 years later.

Milan took their foot off the gas in the second half, comfortable with their 3-0 lead following a blistering first-half performance, and ended up paying a heavy price.

But on paper at least, Ancelotti’s side should have walked that final in Istanbul.

They were formidable in every area of the pitch, boasting one of the most incredible spines any of us have ever seen.

Milan's great side of the mid-2000s - Where are they now?

But what happened to the players who starred in that great Milan team of the mid-2000s?

Let’s take a closer look…

Goalkeeper: Dida

Where is he now?

Dida remained a Milan player until 2010, when his contract expired, and eventually found his way back to Brazil two years later.

The South American shot-stopper finished his career with Internacional in 2015 and joined Clarence Seedorf on the coaching staff at Shenzhen FC last year.

Currently on the lookout for a way back into coaching.

Left-back: Paolo Maldini

Where is he now?

As you may have read last week, the legendary defender recently qualified for a professional tennis tournament on the ATP Challenge Tour.

Considering he turns 48 today and retired from football back in 2009, that’s some achievement.

Centre-back: Alessandro Nesta

Where is he now?

One of the finest defenders of his generation, Alessandro Nesta stayed with Milan until 2012, after which he had short spells with Montreal Impact and Chennaiyin FC before retiring in 2014.

The former Italy international is the current head coach of Miami FC, who are co-owned by… Paolo Maldini.

Centre-back: Jaap Stam

Where is he now?

The one player Sir Alex Ferguson regretted selling during his time as Man Utd manager, Jaap Stam was a colossus during his two seasons with Milan.

Since retiring in 2007, the Dutchman has been cutting his teeth in the world of coaching and is currently the manager of Championship side Reading, who were beaten by Huddersfield in last month’s play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Right-back: Cafu

Where is he now?

"Nowadays, everyone says that I should have continued to play," Cafu said when asked why he retired in 2008. "But I thought that was the moment to stop playing.

"I think I had already given my contribution to football, not just nationally but internationally as well.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

The two-time World Cup winner seems to be enjoying his retirement and regularly appears in charity football matches around the world.

Midfield: Andrea Pirlo

Where is he now?

If not the coolest man alive then certainly the coolest footballer, Andrea Pirlo left Milan in 2011 and spent four years with Juventus before joining New York City FC.

The 38-year-old is still a fabulous passer while his quality from dead-ball situations remains as high as ever.

Midfield: Clarence Seedorf

Where is he now?

Clarence Seedorf recently played in Michael Carrick’s testimonial and ran the show. Even at the ripe old age of 41, he can still play.

The Dutchman hung up his boots in 2014 in order to become the manager of AC Milan. However, he lasted just six months in the job before he was dismissed and replaced by Filippo Inzaghi.

Seedorf also had a brief spell in charge of the Chinese League One side Shenzhen FC a few years back.

Midfield: Gennaro Gattuso

Where is he now?

The hot-headed Italian midfielder left Milan in 2012 after 13 years at the San Siro and finished his career after a season with FC Sion.

Gattuso began his managerial career with the Swiss side before moving on to Palermo, OFI Crete and Pisa.

The 39-year-old recently returned to Milan to manage the club’s Under-19 team.

Playmaker: Kaka

Where is he now?

An extraordinary player at his peak, Kaka joined Real Madrid in a £56 million move from Milan in 2009 - a world record at the time.

The Brazilian midfielder was plagued by injuries during his four years at the Bernabeu and he joined Orlando City in 2014.

Now 35, Kaka has just started his third season with the Major League Soccer side.

Striker: Andriy Shevchenko

Where is he now?

Andriy Shevchenko was the world’s best striker at his peak and left Milan for Chelsea in the summer of 2006.

Big things were expected from the Ukraine international but, sadly, he flattered to deceive at Stamford Bridge and then failed to shine on a season-long loan back at the San Siro during the 2008-09 campaign.

Sheva finished his playing career back at Dynamo Kiev before retiring in 2012 and entering the world of politics.

However, after his party failed to win parliamentary representation, he entered the world of coaching.

The 40-year-old is currently the head coach of the Ukraine national team. It was always going to happen.

Striker: Filippo Inzaghi

Where is he now?

Filippo Inzaghi ended his playing career with Milan in 2012 and became the head coach of Milan Primavera a year later.

The Italian striker then coached the Rossoneri's first team for a season and now coaches Venezia in Serie B.

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Where is he now?

Carlo Ancelotti has worked for four of the world’s best clubs since leaving Milan in 2009: Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

We wouldn’t be at all surprised if he ends up back at the San Siro one day in the future.

