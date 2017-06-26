GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alex Sandro.

Chelsea close to signing £61 million Alex Sandro - here's what he can do

Although Chelsea cruised to the Premier League title last season, there’s certainly room for improvement within Antonio Conte’s squad.

The Blues were uncharacteristically leaky in defence, conceding 33 goals in 38 matches.

That doesn’t sound terrible - indeed, it isn’t - but remember that Jose Mourinho’s side that won the title in 2005 conceded just 15 times. And Chelsea conceded four more goals than Manchester United last campaign.

The club are about to bolster their defensive ranks by signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian, who played under Conte at Juventus, is set to become the world’s most expensive defender, and Chelsea’s record signing, with the Blues set to pay a staggering £61 million to sign him.

Chelsea have seen a £55.2m bid rejected but are prepared to increase their offer in order to please Conte, who has become concerned by the lack of activity at the start of the summer.

It’s an incredible price to pay, not least for a 26-year-old left back.

Video shows what Chelsea are getting for £61m

But, as Sandro’s highlights for the 2016-17 highlights show, Chelsea will be getting a class player.

Strong in the tackle, good going forward and with an excellent delivery, he will fit perfectly in Conte’s 3-5-2 system.

Unsurprisingly, many fans on Twitter are calling Sandro’s price tag into question.

Club record signing

Juventus will be making a hefty profit after paying £23m to sign Sandro from Porto in 2015.

The £61m fee will exceed the £50m Chelsea paid Liverpool for Fernando Torres five years ago. It will also eclipse John Stones’ record fee for a defender - £47.5m, which Manchester City paid last year.

Sandro will compete for a place in the starting line-up with Marcos Alonso.

But it’s clear who has the upper hand. Any player that costs £61m won’t be left rooted on the bench.

Brasil Global Tour: Australia v Brazil

Bakayoko deal is close

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are also close to completing a move for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Monaco value the midfielder at £35m. As a replacement for Nemanja Matic, who is close to joining Manchester United for £40m, it’s certainly not a bad one.

Conte might be upset with Chelsea’s slow start to the transfer window but things are finally falling into place at Stamford Bridge.

Sandro, Bakayoko and Romelu Lukaku would represent a successful summer of spending.

Is Alex Sandro worth £61m? Let us know in the comments section below!

