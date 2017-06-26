While Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have stolen all limelight as they prepare for their super fight on August 26, some boxing fans are more excited for what is in store the following month when we’ll finally see Saul Alvarez battle Gennady Golovkin for middleweight supremacy.

The fight was finally confirmed when Canelo easily defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a one-sided contest over Cinco de Mayo weekend, and proceeded to call out Triple G after years of back and forth trash talk in regards to one avoiding the other.

CANELO VS. TRIPLE G

While you could argue that Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya finally got the deal over the line much quicker than before because of Golovkin’s performance against Daniel Jacobs, fans should just be happy that we’re finally getting a fight where the best is taking on the best.

The Kazakh knockout artist was in the headlines last week where he sensationally claimed that he could walk away from boxing after taking on the red-haired Mexican in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His reasoning behind it revolves around what happens after the fight; Golovkin is eager to turn this into a series where fans could be treated to a trilogy, rather than a one-and-done deal.

Of course, it all depends on what happens in their first outing as an uber-dominant performance by either man probably doesn’t warrant a rematch.

On the other hand, a controversial decision or a fight which is too close to call may be decided with another fight – it just depends on who is willing to entertain that offer, even if it might be in their contracts.

TRILOGY?

Now, De La Hoya has admitted that a fight of this stature is bound to lead to a rematch or even a trilogy, comparing it to the likes of Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier – and said the fight between the Notorious and Money won’t shift the focus or importance away from this fight.

According to Boxing Scene, De La Hoya said: “The [negotiations] weren’t stressful, it’s all in the detail.

“One hurdle was the weight. We were waiting for Canelo to move up to middleweight. This fight is perfectly timed. Golovkin is at his peak, Canelo is at his all time high. The timing is perfect for Canelo vs. GGG, Mexican independent weekend, it’s going to be the biggest fight this year!

“Who knows? We might even have to do a second one, this is the type of event that call for trilogies.

“When you think about Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, that great trilogy. When you think about Marco Antonio Barrera vs Erik Morales. This is exactly what boxing is all about, it’s about even fights.”

De La Hoya has been accused of protecting his prized asset, and this might be a sign of how confident he is that Canelo gets the job done in September.

One thing is for sure, fans would love to see them go at it three times if the first encounter is a thrilling one.

