After going up against Russell Westbrook in practice everyday last season, you'd think Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo has seen it all when it comes to amazing dribbling.

However, even the best players are sometimes caught off-guard, and Oladipo is certainly no exception to that hard and fast rule.

During a recent basketball camp, Oladipo found out he still has a lot to learn about defending great dribblers, as one 12-year-old proved to him.

As you can see in the below video, Oladipo got schooled by the young player, who dribbles between Oladipo's legs and sprints by him for the easy layup (only because he's too small to throw down a powerful slam on Oladipo):

Of course, it's quite likely that Oladipo wasn't giving his best effort on the play, as he didn't want to embarrass the child. However, if he could do it over again, he may decide to play it a little better and perform a dramatic LeBron James-style chase-down block.

Still, the clip above will live on in internet history and Oladipo is sure to hear from Westbrook and his other OKC teammates when they all get back together ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Oladipo won't let that happen again, but it's a moment the young baller will never forget and is something he'll be telling his friends about for years to come, especially after the SportsCenter account tweeted it out to give him his moment of internet fame.

It also might be a good idea for colleges to keep an eye on that young player, as he clearly has some advanced ball-handling skills for his age.

Coming off a disappointing first year in OKC, this sort of video is the last thing Oladipo needed. As Westbrook put together what is likely an MVP season, his teammates, including Oladipo, all struggled.

Westbrook was mostly a one-man show as Oladipo and the other Thunder supporting players couldn't get in any sort of rhythm.

Oladipo, a fourth-year player out of Indiana, averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per night while appearing in 67 games after coming over from the Orlando Magic last offseason in a trade that centered around forward Serge Ibaka.

The Thunder will try to build a stronger supporting cast around Westbrook this offseason and, though Oladipo is clearly a valuable player to have, he may be the odd man out depending on what moves the OKC front office is able to make.