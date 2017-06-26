You may remember the well-documented scuffle at the UFC’s summer kick-off press conference last month between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee over a 'mom comment.'

Well, the score was settled on Sunday at the UFC Fight Night 112 main event between the pair – kind of.

CONTROVERSIAL FINISH

It was an opportunity to rise up the lightweight rankings in Oklahoma, on a night which saw both Johny Hendricks and B.J. Penn lose against Tim Boetsch and Dennis Siver respectively.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, the moment everybody is still discussing is the controversial finish, which saw The Motown Phenom pick up a technical submission win over the Maverick.

The 24-year-old Lee locked in a rear-naked chokehold on Chiesa towards the end of the first-round.

Article continues below

It looked like it was locked in tight with Chiesa unable to escape, however, before he could fall unconscious or submit to Lee which would have signalled the end of the fight, referee Mario Yamasaki stepped in to wave off the fight to hand Lee the win.

DANA'S RESPONSE

As you’ll be able to see below, Chiesa didn’t tap, and argued the decision right away, looking visibly and understandably unhappy at the poor decision – but now Yamasaki has had to hear it from someone higher up.

UFC president Dana White was tuning into the fight and took to his official Instagram account to address the poor decision where Yamasaki ended the bout prematurely, and that irritated the president.

Alongside an image of Yamasaki, White posted: “Mario Mazzagatti does it again!!! This guy is more concerned with doing this dumb ass heart bulls**t than Refn’ the fight! Steals a great moment from Lee or let Mike fight it or tap.

“Nobody gives a s**t that u can make a heart with ur hands like a 12 year old girl they want u to pay attention to what’s going on in the fight and do ur job.”

Ouch.

White made the Mazzagatti reference to take aim at referee Steve Mazzagatti who was notorious for making errors, and it’s been a while since he’s officiated a high profile fight.

Following the fight, Chiesa claimed that Yamasaki doesn’t deserve to officiate again but that’s not his nor the UFC’s decision as the athletic commissions assign referees and in this case, it was the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission.

White is never one to shy away from his true feelings, and nobody can blame him on this occasion as it was clear to see that the incorrect decision was made which could have a negative impact on everyone involved.

What do you make of Dana White’s response to the controversial main event finish? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms