Nemanja Matic made 40 appearances for Chelsea last season, including 35 in the Premier League, so it might seem like a surprise that Antonio Conte is prepared to sell him.

But it all begins to make sense when you learn how much Manchester United are prepared to pay for the midfielder.

According to The Guardian, Man United are ready to pay Chelsea £40 million in a move that will reunite Matic with Jose Mourinho.

The Serbian has agreed personal terms and Chelsea have agreed on the price. A medical could happen this week, although the passing of Mourinho’s father, Felix, could slow the deal.

So the Man United manager is one step closer to building his ideal squad. According to a report in Portuguese newspaper Record, the 54-year-old wants a midfield trio of Matic, Paul Pogba and Fabinho, who is reportedly close to securing a move from AS Monaco.

Matic was on Man United’s radar when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at Old Trafford.

The Scot wanted to sign him in 2013, with The Guardian writing: “Matic has attracted United's attention at a time when Paul Scholes is giving renewed thought to retiring and Anderson's future is looking uncertain because of his inability to impose himself in United's midfield.”

The move didn’t materialise and Chelsea re-signed the player from Benfica a year later.

What Man United fans chanted about Matic in 2014

It promoted a chant from Man United fans in 2014, when the club played against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, that now looks pretty awkward.

“Chelsea reject,” supporters shouted towards Matic, according to the Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, who was covering the game.

Paul Pogba will benefit

Matic’s arrival should help Paul Pogba play to the level his £89 million price tag demands.

The Frenchman struggled at times last season, although his performances in the final few weeks of the campaign offer hope heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

Man United's spine

Mourinho is slowly building a strong spine at Old Trafford. Victor Lindelof has already arrived from Benfica and there is genuine optimism that his partnership with Eric Bailly can be one of the best in the Premier League.

Then there’s Matic, adding to a midfield that already includes Pogba, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini.

And Alvaro Morata is widely expected to become Man United’s new number nine in the coming days, following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s unfortunate release.

Can Man United win the Premier League next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

