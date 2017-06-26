GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin could appear on RAW tonight

Tonight's (Mon. June 26, 2017) episode of Monday Night RAW may have just got a whole lot more exciting.

RAW will go down live from the Staples Center Arena in Los Angeles, California and it's expected that the Los Angeles Lakers' first round draft pick Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, will be making an appearance on the show. The WWE is known for trying to get big stars from other sports to appear on their shows, and maybe even engage in a segment inside the ring as well.

The WWE may be looking to beef up their star-power on tonight's RAW even further, but this time catering to the hardcore professional wrestling fans with the appearance of one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Per a report from Dave Meltzer on last night's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, The WWE is printing out "Los Angeles 3:16" for tonight's RAW from L.A., indicating that WWE Hall Of Famer and former WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin could be appearing on the show. Austin currently resides in Los Angeles and typically interviews WWE Superstars backstage after RAW for his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, which occasionally streams live on the WWE Network after the show.

Austin got his start in the business back in 1991 when he was signed to WCW. He worked there for four years before being let go and departing to ECW in 1995 where the notorious Paul Heyman taught "The Rattlesnake" how to cut a proper promo.

He was soon signed to a WWE deal in 1995 where he made his debut under "The Ringmaster" gimmick. One year later he began the "Austin 3:16" gimmick that would skyrocket off and make him one of the most beloved Superstars in the history of the company.

Austin went on to become a six-time WWE Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time WWE Tag Team Champion (each time with a different partner), the 1996 King Of The Ring Winner, and a three-time Royal Rumble match winner (1997, 1998, 2001).

Celebrities Attend UFC 170 - Rousey v McMann

He retired from in-ring competition in 2003 after his WrestleMania 19 loss to The Rock, who he had put on two memorable WrestleMania matches with already, before walking away from the industry without any regrets. 

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Stone Cold making an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

