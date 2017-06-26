GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsenal set to complete £35 million transfer this summer

We’re still a week away from the summer transfer window officially opening but Premier League clubs haven’t wasted any time in confirming new signings.

Manchester City (Bernardo Silva and Ederson), Manchester United (Victor Lindelof), Arsenal (Sead Kolasinac) and Liverpool (Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah) have all made early moves this summer.

But that’s just the start.

There are many top players being linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs with Alex Sandro, Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette rumoured to closing in on a move to England.

But forget about players from around Europe, there could be plenty of movement between Premier League clubs in the coming weeks and months.

Alexis Sanchez could swap Arsenal for Manchester City, Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic could reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United while there are a handful of clubs still chasing Virgil van Dijk.

Given the amount of names that are being discussed with big-money moves, the future of a former PFA Player of the Year has been slightly forgotten about.

The future of Riyad Mahrez

Poor old Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez released a statement in May which explained why he wanted to leave the club he won the title with 12 months ago.

“Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on,” it read.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

But where will the Algerian be heading?

Well, his first option was Barcelona. But there’s an issue - Barca aren’t too interested.

Therefore, it seems he will settle for an alternative club and could sign for them this week.

According to Spanish outlet, Sport, Mahrez will sign for Arsenal - and could arrive as early as this week - in a €40 million deal after he finally gave up on his dreams of playing at the Nou Camp.

The north London club have offered Mahrez a four-year deal at the Emirates and the winger is currently considering it.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Despite the lack of Champions League football, the Leicester star will surely relish the opportunity of remaining in the Premier League.

It would certainly be a positive signing for Wenger and Arsenal as they attempt to get back into the top-four.

A move for Lacazette could be next.

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Premier League
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Arsenal
Laurent Koscielny
Jack Wilshere
Theo Walcott

