The Big Show is one of the most iconic big men the professional wrestling business has ever seen.

He got his start in the business in 1995 when he signed with WCW and was immediately thrusted into the main event scene alongside Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. Show then joined the New World Order (NWO) and continued on with his WCW career until 1999 before departing to WWE.

Show made his debut at the St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House pay-per-view (PPV) when he interrupted the Steel Cage match between Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin to try and help "The Chairman Of The Board" win. Unfortunately for Show and McMahon, the seven-footer tossed Austin into one side of the cage so hard that it broke and fell down, causing Austin to roll out of the ring.

Article continues below

The match rules stated that whoever escaped the cage first was declared the winner, so due to the fact that Austin was already tossed out of the ring - he was declared the winner.

Show went on to hold the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the ECW Championship once. Throughout his career he proved himself to be one of the most creatively flexible Superstars of all time; able to switch from a babyface, to a heel, to a comedic act at the drop of a dime.

Article continues below

Recently, Show recently joined his former WWE Tag Team Championship partner Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to talk about his journey through the professional wrestling business as his career winds down. Show discussed what he believed to be the worst thing he has ever done in his career, which was the "Baby New Year" segment (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"There [has] been a lot of stuff I've done has been absolutely horrendous. But I think for me personally, the worst thing I've done was when Vince [McMahon] made me do the 'Baby New Year' thing because it was so freakin' awkward.

"He had me in a freakin' diaper with a New Year hat and he wanted me dancing and all I could think of, it was like some billionaire masturbating video where he [has] got some fat guy.

"You can imagine Vince in some dark room looking at it on a big screen, like, 'yeah, now s--t in the diaper, you fat bastard! s--t in the diaper! That's it!' It was just so uncomfortable."

"I got fat, so he goes, 'so you're a fat New Year Baby. Maybe you should lose some weight.' But that's the kind of relationship I've had with him, 'he's getting fat - I need to motivate him.

"Let me embarrass him.' Do you know what I mean? The diaper worked." The Big Show added, "that insane, crazy Vincent Kennedy McMahon actually does know more than I do.

"He's actually a smart guy. Believe it or not, he's a brilliant individual. That's funny. That literally was the most awkward thing I've done."

What are your thoughts on The Big Show's "Baby New Year" segment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms