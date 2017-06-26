GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Big Show WWE.

The Big Show explains which weird WWE segment he hated the most

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Big Show is one of the most iconic big men the professional wrestling business has ever seen.

He got his start in the business in 1995 when he signed with WCW and was immediately thrusted into the main event scene alongside Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. Show then joined the New World Order (NWO) and continued on with his WCW career until 1999 before departing to WWE.

Show made his debut at the St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House pay-per-view (PPV) when he interrupted the Steel Cage match between Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin to try and help "The Chairman Of The Board" win. Unfortunately for Show and McMahon, the seven-footer tossed Austin into one side of the cage so hard that it broke and fell down, causing Austin to roll out of the ring.

Article continues below

The match rules stated that whoever escaped the cage first was declared the winner, so due to the fact that Austin was already tossed out of the ring - he was declared the winner.

Show went on to hold the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the ECW Championship once. Throughout his career he proved himself to be one of the most creatively flexible Superstars of all time; able to switch from a babyface, to a heel, to a comedic act at the drop of a dime.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Recently, Show recently joined his former WWE Tag Team Championship partner Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to talk about his journey through the professional wrestling business as his career winds down. Show discussed what he believed to be the worst thing he has ever done in his career, which was the "Baby New Year" segment (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"There [has] been a lot of stuff I've done has been absolutely horrendous. But I think for me personally, the worst thing I've done was when Vince [McMahon] made me do the 'Baby New Year' thing because it was so freakin' awkward.

"He had me in a freakin' diaper with a New Year hat and he wanted me dancing and all I could think of, it was like some billionaire masturbating video where he [has] got some fat guy.

"You can imagine Vince in some dark room looking at it on a big screen, like, 'yeah, now s--t in the diaper, you fat bastard! s--t in the diaper! That's it!' It was just so uncomfortable."

"I got fat, so he goes, 'so you're a fat New Year Baby. Maybe you should lose some weight.' But that's the kind of relationship I've had with him, 'he's getting fat - I need to motivate him.

"Let me embarrass him.' Do you know what I mean? The diaper worked." The Big Show added, "that insane, crazy Vincent Kennedy McMahon actually does know more than I do.

"He's actually a smart guy. Believe it or not, he's a brilliant individual. That's funny. That literally was the most awkward thing I've done."

What are your thoughts on The Big Show's "Baby New Year" segment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again