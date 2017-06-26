GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vidal and Ronaldo.

Arturo Vidal hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Confederations Cup semi-final

You’ll be hard pressed to find anyone who has a bad word to say about Cristiano Ronaldo at the minute.

The Real Madrid ace is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or following yet another incredible season. He helped Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double and set a number of records in the process.

Ronaldo scored his 600th career goal in the 4-1 win over Juventus and also became the first player to score in three Champions League finals.

He also surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ record of 366 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.

So, while Lionel Messi scored more goals in all competitions, it’s Ronaldo who is the favourite in the race to win football’s biggest individual prize.

Perhaps those players who were on the receiving end of a Ronaldo masterclass are the only ones who aren’t among his biggest fans.

In the quarter-final win over Bayern Munich, Ronaldo scored five goals as Real ran out 6-3 aggregate winners.

Which might explain Arturo Vidal’s outburst aimed at the 32-year-old.

Vidal's shot at Ronaldo

“Cristiano is a smart ass!” Vidal told reporters, per Goal. “For me he does not exist.”

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-JUVENTUS

Ronaldo and Vidal face each other on Wednesday

Vidal’s comments came ahead of Chile’s Confederations Cup semi-final match against Portugal, which will be played on Wednesday evening.

So, is the Bayern midfielder attempting to spook Ronaldo ahead of the big match?

There’s a chance that Vidal’s words will have the opposite effect, of course. Don’t be surprised if Ronaldo bangs in a hat-trick.

The Portugal star has enjoyed a good run in his country’s run to the final four, scoring twice and providing an assist.

New Zealand v Portugal: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

The Euro 2016 winners finished top of Group A with seven points from three matches. Chile, whose side includes Vidal and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, finished behind Germany in Group B.

The winner of Wednesday’s match will take on the winners of the other semi-final between Germany and Mexico.

Ronaldo: 'Portugal are confident'

Speaking after Portugal defeated New Zealand 4-0 on Saturday, Ronaldo insisted that Fernando Santos’ side is “confident” winning the tournament.

"I helped the team, I scored the opening goal and I had a few more chances," the 32-year-old said, per ESPN. "We played very well, we wanted to win and get the result in the first half.

"It was hard to play better than we played because the grass was not very good. We know that in the semifinals both Chile and Germany are great teams, but we are confident."

What do you make of Vidal's comments - fair or harsh? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Bayern Munich
Arturo Vidal
Portugal National Football Team
Football
UEFA Champions League
Alexis Sanchez
Real Madrid
Toni Kroos
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga

