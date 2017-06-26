Randy Orton clarifies his 'dive' comments in interview

Randy Orton set the professional wrestling world ablaze on Twitter earlier this year.

In the midst of his WWE Title reign, Orton was beginning his feud with then-No. 1-contender for the WWE Title, Jinder Mahal, during the WWE's European Tour. Orton had won the strap off of Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 after betraying Wyatt, whose "Wyatt Family" he had temporarily joined during "The Eater Of Worlds'" stint on SmackDown Live.

While enjoying a drink at a local bar, Orton took to Twitter and retweeted a long critique of the work that independent talents are doing inside the squared circle during their matches. The rant was quite long, but to sum it up, many current and former talents were upset that indie stars use so many dives and super kicks during their matches, as it takes away from the luster of the moves.

After Orton retweeted this, he got a ton of hate from fans and professional wrestlers alike, including former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray (a.k.a Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) who posted his own Tweet in support of the "#Dive" movement.

Apparently, Orton and Ray have settled things amongst themselves via text (according to Ray) as they had issues with each other in the past after a botched match during a live event a few years back. Orton recently did an interview with Hot 104.1 to promote a WWE event, and was asked about his comments on the "Dive" situation."

Orton explained why he doesn't have any problem putting over guys who do dives inside the ring, pointing to former WWE Champion AJ Styles as his prime example (quotes via Wrestling Forum):

"I'm putting over AJ Styles, he does dives. I don't have a problem with dives out of the ring but there are a lot of these guys who don't have anything to fall back on and they're not making any money doing it.

"A lot of these guys go out there and they're gonna break their necks at 23 years old doing things they shouldn't be doing. It's a display of athleticism no doubt but I'm not going to watch gymnastics.

"I wanna go watch a story and a fight between a good guy and a bad guy."

What are your thoughts on Orton's comments regarding the independent scene? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

