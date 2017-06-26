You probably won’t a more frustrated fighter in the UFC today than Tony Ferguson.

If things went his way back in March, then El Cucuy might be the interim lightweight champion and would have become the first man to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

FAILED FIGHT

However, for the third time, the fight was cruelly taken away and fans were left to wonder what would have happened and this one probably hurt the most as The Eagle dropped out just one day before the two were set to throw down.

Since then, Ferguson has targeted numerous fighters in an attempt to get back inside the Octagon and stretch his winning run to 10 fights.

Instead, he’s been spending time in studios to provide expert analysis on fights.

Last week, Ferguson aimed a tweet at Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor; claiming he will stretch his winning run to 12 if he fights them all.

The Stockton native turned down a fight against Ferguson, while the latter has been aggressively pursuing a title fight against the Notorious by telling him to defend or vacate the lightweight championship as he prepares to battle Floyd Mayweather.

#SHOTSFIRED

Now, the focus has shifted back to the dangerous Dagestani.

Nurmagomedov recently revealed that he’s now in rehab and has unfinished business with Ferguson, meaning he’ll try to fight him for the fourth time.

However, Ferguson is taking a different approach to it now, as he appeared in the FOX Sports studios for the UFC Fight Night 112 event and claimed that Khabib now needs to beg him for a fight – before throwing a plethora of insults his way – as you’ll be able to see below.

He said: “Check it out, T-Ferg here at FOX Sports studios. Team Khabib, I’m sorry, Team Tiramisu, the message is for you.

“You checked yourself into rehab, what you need to do is find Jenny Craig – you need a dietician, my friend. You say we have unfinished business; I showed up, I made weight, you decided to chicken out my friend.

“Actually, you’re not my friend, I don’t like you at all. I mean, you don’t even come close to it, you and your fuzzy hat - it's amazing and everything is great. But, I can’t wait to shut that hype train down, so, maybe if you’re lucky and you beg me enough I might give you that one chance to get that belt against numero uno right here.

“Until then, have fun making that weight cut. I’m already ahead of schedule my friend, drinking my water, I’m here, I’m monitoring my weight. And while you’re sleeping I’m practicing, my friend, and having fun.

“So, the gloves are off, I’m here, you’re there, good luck trying to get this fight. So like I said, if you want to beg me for that fight, maybe somewhere along the line at UFC 300, if you do make that weight, maybe you’ll show up and actually make the weight and we’ll have a fight. And maybe the fans can see you get that one loss on your record.”

Considering Ferguson did everything right on his part, he’s in a good place to make demands as he had to sacrifice a lot already.

However, Nurmagomedov is above him in the rankings so the begging could be off the table.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson’s message to Khabib Nurmagomedov? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

