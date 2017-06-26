It's been an interesting weekend for former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura was advertised to be taking on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at this past Saturday's (June 24, 2017) WWE Live Event from Vancouver, British Columbia, however, Nakamura wasn't at the show to get in the ring. Instead, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance to save the day and take on "The Maharaja."

Many fans were worried as to what caused Nakamura to miss the event, but Wrestling Inc. reports that "The Master Of Strong Style" had trouble crossing into the Canadian border. Prior to the show, the WWE told fans that a refund would be offered if they liked.

During the Show, Mahal even cut a promo on Nakamura being unable to attend the show:

Finally, Nakamura was able to settle those issues and made it in time to wrestle Mahal at last night's (Sun. June 25, 2017) live event in Vancouver. As per usual, The Singh Brothers played a huge roll in the match, distracting Nakamura at any chance they got.

"The Artist" was able to fight back against the brothers and hit a Kinshasa on Mahal. When he went for a second Kinshasa, however, The Singh Brothers got back in the mix and distracted Nakamura, which opened the door for Mahal to come in and hit his finisher for the three count.

The loss marked the first pinfall defeat Nakamura has suffered since being brought up to the main roster from NXT. The Singh Brothers attacked Nakamura after the match, but he was able to rally and hit his finisher on them to end the show on a good note.

Nakamura took to Twitter after the event to thank the crowd for their support during the match:

It's been quite the rise for Nakamura as of late, as he entered the main roster feuding with Dolph Ziggler and was a part of the recent Money In The Bank Ladder Match that occurred last week. Nakamura was attacked by Baron Corbin before the match and was hauled off backstage by WWE officials, but returned to extract his revenge towards the end of the bout.

It should be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for Nakamura next, given that he has been working with WWE Champion Mahal on live events as of late.

