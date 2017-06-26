With Wimbledon just around the corner, Roger Federer once again proved his class as he defeated Alexander Zverev to secure the Gary Weber Open on Sunday for a record ninth time.

Federer underlined just why he was favourite to win Wimbledon yet again. The Swiss dispatched Zverev with ease in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, reminding the tennis world of his undeniable greatness.

He wasted no time in taking the game to the young German born Russian and used every ounce of experience to keep Zverev off balance by utilizing his shot selection with deadly efficiency.

On one occasion, he pulled off a sublime drop shot (0.45) to go 30 love up in the first game. Federer then pressed his advantage and went on to take the first game with a booming forehand. (1.02)

Zverev fought back however. Federer, realising that Zverev’s weakness was the drop shot attempted the it once more but the youngster was prepared and promptly returned the ball with interest. This provided Zverev with some confidence but it did not last long. (1.54)

Watch: Roger Federer's highlights vs Alexander Zverev

Federer raised the stakes . Responding well to a Zverev serve, the Swiss pulled off the shot of the game, a magnificent drop shot from the baseline. Zverev could only watch helplessly. (2.05)

Zverev knew he had to gamble and tried forcing the issue by rushing the net after serving. He inadvertently played in to Federer’s hands though and paid the price. Zverev charged the net and Federer promptly pushed the ball past him to score. (2.43)

Zverev fought back though and delivered a powerful serve which proved all too much for The Swiss (2.56) but Federer raised his game another level responding shortly thereafter with another fantastic drop shot nullifying Zverev’s serve (3.12)

The Swiss kept the pressure up and lured Zverev to the net again and with yet another drop shot in the second set and promptly followed up with a forehand, crushing his young opponent.

A similar exchange took place shortly after on championship point. With Zverev holding on for dear life, Federer punished him again winning both the game and the championship in the process. (4.13). A great performance by an even greater player.

