GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Federer in great form.

Roger Federer shows just why he is Wimbledon favourite in win over Alexander Zverev

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With Wimbledon just around the corner, Roger Federer once again proved his class as he defeated Alexander Zverev to secure the Gary Weber Open on Sunday for a record ninth time.

Federer underlined just why he was favourite to win Wimbledon yet again. The Swiss dispatched Zverev with ease in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, reminding the tennis world of his undeniable greatness.

He wasted no time in taking the game to the young German born Russian and used every ounce of experience to keep Zverev off balance by utilizing his shot selection with deadly efficiency.

Article continues below

On one occasion, he pulled off a sublime drop shot (0.45) to go 30 love up in the first game. Federer then pressed his advantage and went on to take the first game with a booming forehand. (1.02)

Zverev fought back however. Federer, realising that Zverev’s weakness was the drop shot attempted the it once more but the youngster was prepared and promptly returned the ball with interest. This provided Zverev with some confidence but it did not last long. (1.54)

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Watch: Roger Federer's highlights vs Alexander Zverev

Federer raised the stakes . Responding well to a Zverev serve, the Swiss pulled off the shot of the game, a magnificent drop shot from the baseline. Zverev could only watch helplessly. (2.05)

Zverev knew he had to gamble and tried forcing the issue by rushing the net after serving. He inadvertently played in to Federer’s hands though and paid the price. Zverev charged the net and Federer promptly pushed the ball past him to score. (2.43)

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

Zverev fought back though and delivered a powerful serve which proved all too much for The Swiss (2.56) but Federer raised his game another level responding shortly thereafter with another fantastic drop shot nullifying Zverev’s serve (3.12)

The Swiss kept the pressure up and lured Zverev to the net again and with yet another drop shot in the second set and promptly followed up with a forehand, crushing his young opponent.

A similar exchange took place shortly after on championship point. With Zverev holding on for dear life, Federer punished him again winning both the game and the championship in the process. (4.13). A great performance by an even greater player.

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

Will Roger Federer win Wimbledon? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Venus Williams
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again