WWE found themselves in a unique situation when the superstar shake-up concluded, as there were strong rumours that Seth Rollins would be moving to SmackDown LIVE from Monday Night RAW/

Recently, he admitted that RAW is his home and wasn’t interested in making the move to the blue brand.

SUPERSTAR SHAKE-UP

Instead, we saw Dean Ambrose and the Intercontinental Championship move to the Monday night show and immediately fans were hoping that it could result in a Shield reunion.

It’s something the trio can never escape from as the exciting group captivated the fans and went down as one of the greatest teams in history, and we have seen some teases in the past but not a full-blown reunion.

Now that they are on the same brand, it seems likelier than ever that it could happen as a threat could emerge at any time which would require The Architect, The Lunatic Fringe and The Big Dog to align once more.

The Kingslayer has been a major talking point over the past week as 2K officially announced him as the cover star for WWE 2K18, the latest edition of the franchise.

WILL THEY REUNITE?

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Rollins claimed it would take a massive common goal for them to consider working again, and that the unpredictability the WWE brings could see them join forces yet again.

He said: “I think it would take a couple of beers, maybe a six pack and a good night and we can all hang out together.

“To make our entrance through the crowd, it would take a common goal and that’s been the big difference I think, y’know, in the last few years is that we’ve all got our individual goals and individual things going on so it would take something pretty massive to take us all away from that and get us back on the same page.

“But…never say never, y’know? You never know what could come, that’s the cool thing about the WWE is that it’s full of surprises so we’ll see. Like I said, we’ve all got our individual goals and aspirations.”

Rollins revealed that his goal is to become Universal Champion, and explained that it’s something Roman Reigns is also chasing – so perhaps once they both manage that, we can hear those infamous words again.

He added: “Oh who knows? I mean, he’s on another level.

“Three years in a row now main eventing WrestleMania, not too many guys have ever done that. Obviously, defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania – only two guys have ever done that.

"So, he’s in a special place right now in his life and his career and obviously, he wants to be Universal Champion, that’s something that has alluded him as well, so he’s still got some goals left to accomplish I’m sure.

"Obviously, I can’t speak for him directly but I feel like there’s plenty left to be done on Monday Night RAW for Roman Reigns.”

Of course, Rollins is never going to reveal when the reunion will happen, just like he didn’t give any indication that he would pull the plug on it either.

All fans can do now is wait for them to succeed and achieve their goals, before donning the Shield gear again.

