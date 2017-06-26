GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Photo: Chris Jericho shows why WCW went out of business

Chris Jericho has wrestled all over the world for multiple promotions during his professional wrestling career. Some of those promotions don't even exist anymore.

Jericho began his professional wrestling career back in 1990, before getting his big break in 1995 when he got the opportunity to wrestle for ECW. After one year with the promotion, Jericho caught the attention of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), who used to be neck-and-neck with the WWE as one of the biggest professional wrestling powerhouses in the world, who he signed with in 1996.

His run with the company lasted until 1999, when he made the decision to jump over to the WWE who had been advertising his debut for weeks with a "Countdown To A New Millennium" on the Titantron. Jericho finally made his debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW when he interrupted The Rock who was in the middle of cutting a promo.

From then on out, Jericho embarked on a historic WWE career, becoming the first ever WWE Undisputed Champion of all time, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times and the WWE Championship once. He is also a highly decorated tag team competitor, having won the WWE Tag Team Championships five times.

During his run with the company, the WWE ultimately won "The Monday Night Wars" against WCW when McMahon purchased the WCW promotion. McMahon brought over a handful of WCW's top stars to the WWE before shutting down the promotion all together.

WCW was going out of business and losing a ton of money towards the end of its run, and Jericho just proved that even further with his latest Instagram post. Jericho shared a picture of one of his last checks from the promotion, which is worth only 15 cents:

"So my niece @makaylawheeldon was cleaning up some stuff in my house and found this #WCW cheque from the year 2000 for...15 CENTS! Might I remind you that a stamp cost 33 cents at the time...so it cost double what the check was worth to mail it. No wonder #WordChampionshipWrestling went out of business! #bigmoneyplayer"

McMahon purchased WCW in March of 2001, just two years after Jericho jumped over to the WWE. It's amazing to think that the WCW survived two more years after only being able to pay a star the magnitude of Chris Jericho only 15 cents.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho's picture of his last check from WCW?

