GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mourinho and Matic.

How Jose Mourinho reacted when Nemanja Matic injured himself celebrating in 2014

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So it looks as though Jose Mourinho and Nemanja Matic will be reunited at Manchester United this summer with the Serbian moving to Old Trafford in a £40 million deal.

Of course, it’s not the first time Mourinho has signed the midfielder.

The Portuguese boss brought Matic back to Stamford Bridge in January 2014 for £21 million after he was allowed to leave two years previously.

Article continues below

The following season, Matic and Mourinho won the Premier League and the League Cup. It was a fantastic campaign for the Blues and both player and manager had every right to celebrate.

But Matic may have taken his celebrations a bit too far after their League Cup final victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners during the 2015 final with John Terry and Diego Costa scoring the goals, but Matic somehow stole the headlines for what he did after the final whistle.

The Chelsea players held hands and ran towards their fans to perform the usual collective knee slide. However, Matic failed epically and ended up injuring himself.

Watch: Matic injured himself celebrating

Take a look:

How does a manager react to such an injury?

He can’t really be angry, can he?

Well, Mourinho is certainly the type of manager to get frustrated with his players being on the treatment table. But in this instance, he saw the funny side of it.

p1bjio27rn19f4c468ufcsrecd.jpg

Matic missed the following match against West Ham due to a suspension but, during his post-match press conference, he hilariously explained how, if available, Matic would have missed out through the injury he sustained.

Watch: Jose Mourinho's reaction

Check out Mourinho’s reaction:

“He got an injury celebrating the cup,” Mourinho explained.

“I’m not kidding. It's not a big injury, but today he couldn't have played.

“He twisted his ankle. If he had not been suspended, he could not have played today. [He was] on the pitch. He had shin-pads on, but he didn't have tape on.”

While Mourinho reacted well on that occasion, he probably wouldn’t want to see his new £40 million signing doing the same thing next season if United win any more trophies.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nemanja Matic
Paul Scholes
Didier Drogba
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Chelsea
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Twitter destroys Mino Raiola after his childish tweet about Gianluigi Donnarumma

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again