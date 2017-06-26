So it looks as though Jose Mourinho and Nemanja Matic will be reunited at Manchester United this summer with the Serbian moving to Old Trafford in a £40 million deal.

Of course, it’s not the first time Mourinho has signed the midfielder.

The Portuguese boss brought Matic back to Stamford Bridge in January 2014 for £21 million after he was allowed to leave two years previously.

The following season, Matic and Mourinho won the Premier League and the League Cup. It was a fantastic campaign for the Blues and both player and manager had every right to celebrate.

But Matic may have taken his celebrations a bit too far after their League Cup final victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners during the 2015 final with John Terry and Diego Costa scoring the goals, but Matic somehow stole the headlines for what he did after the final whistle.

The Chelsea players held hands and ran towards their fans to perform the usual collective knee slide. However, Matic failed epically and ended up injuring himself.

Watch: Matic injured himself celebrating

Take a look:

How does a manager react to such an injury?

He can’t really be angry, can he?

Well, Mourinho is certainly the type of manager to get frustrated with his players being on the treatment table. But in this instance, he saw the funny side of it.

Matic missed the following match against West Ham due to a suspension but, during his post-match press conference, he hilariously explained how, if available, Matic would have missed out through the injury he sustained.

Watch: Jose Mourinho's reaction

Check out Mourinho’s reaction:

“He got an injury celebrating the cup,” Mourinho explained.

“I’m not kidding. It's not a big injury, but today he couldn't have played.

“He twisted his ankle. If he had not been suspended, he could not have played today. [He was] on the pitch. He had shin-pads on, but he didn't have tape on.”

While Mourinho reacted well on that occasion, he probably wouldn’t want to see his new £40 million signing doing the same thing next season if United win any more trophies.

