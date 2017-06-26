In cricket, captains are paid to make the tough decisions on and off the pitch and have no choice but to live with those decision snot matter the outcome. They cannot hide away from the backlash and have to face it head on, no matter how much it stings.

England's limited over captain, Eoin Morgan is no different and his decision to drop himself from the squad for Sunday's deciding game against South Africa has been met with ire by pundits and they have not been slow in being vocal about their criticism.

Morgan's decision to drop himself from a key game with a cricketing heavyweight like South Africa was no doubt a tough one and one that came as a surprise to many.

Former England captain Michael Vaughn was particularly scathing and took to Twitter to voice his bemusement saying: “1-1 ... Series decider ... and the England Skipper is resting !!!!!!!!!!!!! #WTF ..... Worlds gone mad.”

Former England batsman, James Taylor also weighed in while discussing the issue on BBC’s Test Match Special saying “He’s the leader and he should be playing," per The Guardian.

Eoin Morgan, no doubt keen to provide an explanation, wasted no time in responding.

The England T20 skipper explained to Sky commentators and pundits to clarify his position.

"It’s an important part of our development," Morgan said. "Our success in 50-over cricket and T20 has been down to the strength in depth we’ve had in the side.

"Ideally, yes [I would have played]. It’s a very difficult situation to be in. I love playing international cricket, but unfortunately that is the case today. It’s tough, but it’s a call you have to make looking to the long term.”

On the face of it, Morgan's decision was made for the right reasons and he was willing to sacrifice his own place in the team to allow the younger players a chance. A tough call indeed and not one that was made lightly.

Jos Buttler defended Morgan

As a result, some of Morgan's colleagues defended the decision. One of them was Jos Butler, who said, per The Guardian: “Depth is huge if you are going to become a really good side.

"Dawid showed that by producing that performance and shows there are some really good players really knocking on the door. You need that if you are going to become one of the best sides.”

In reference to Morgan's decision in freeing up space for the youngsters he added: "You need that if you are going to become one of the best sides.”

With the opening up of squad places by Morgan there was always going to be a limit on spaces and some players were destined to miss out. Somerset's director of cricket, Matthew Maynard, wrote on Twitter about the decision not to hand Craig Overton a debut: “Gutted for @craigoverton12 #brokenword."

Morgan replied: “We couldn’t get him in today. We wanted to retain our seamers from the second game who bowled well and did a job today. Craig is aware and all is fine.”

Not easy being skipper.

England beat South Africa by 19 runs, with Dawid Malan hitting 77 from 44 balls.

