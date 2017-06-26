Having regained the La Liga title and retained the Champions League, 2016-17 was an unbelievably good season for Real Madrid.

Despite their success, the club are still looking to add potential superstars to their ranks, and the European Under-21 Championship allows them to do exactly that.

Madrid scouts are constantly on the hunt for football's next big thing, and this under-21 tournament provides the perfect opportunity to spot the brightest prospects in action.

According to Marca, via The Mirror, Los Blancos have already eyed up some possible new signings in a Euros where their own starlet Marco Asensio has been on fire.

German duo Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil shone in their national youth team before joining Real, but who are their main targets at this year's competition? Let's take a look.

Dani Ceballos

Madrid showed their interest in Dani Ceballos earlier this summer and it now looks like they are genuinely interested in bringing him to the Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old central midfielder starred for Real Betis last term, playing 30 league games, scoring two goals and assisting two as well.

His technical qualities have not gone unnoticed by Zinedine Zidane, but neighbours and arch-rivals Atletico Madrid have also declared an interest in the Spaniard.

Marcos Llorente

After impressing in Castilla, Marcos Llorente has already played three times for Madrid but spent last season on loan at Alaves, featuring 32 times.

The 22-year-old is weighing up his options this summer, and with that in mind, Real scouts are deciding whether to loan him out for another year or promote him to the senior squad.

The promising Spanish midfielder has caught Madrid's attention through some good displays at Spain U21, often at the heart of the build-up in their attacks.

Gigi Donnarumma

It's been a turbulent few weeks for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was criticised for turning down a new AC Milan contract and had fans throw fake money at him.

The rising goalkeeper has since insisted he'll discuss his future at San Siro after the Euros, although he made some unforgivable errors in Italy's U21 loss to Czech Republic.

That said, he played in every single Serie A game for Milan in 2016-17, keeping 12 clean sheets and producing some absolutely stunning saves over the course of the year.

Despite Keylor Navas' good performances, Madrid are reportedly in the market for a new 'keeper this summer, but the 18-year-old's current deal at Milan still has a year left to run.

Kepa A.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, widely regarded as the best Spanish goalkeeper of his generation, is viewed by Madrid as a homegrown alternative to Donnarumma.

The 22-year-old made 23 La Liga appearances for Athletic Bilbao this campaign and conceded just one goal at the U-21 Championships.

Kepa, who's been on Real's radar for quite a while now, has a £30 million release clause but did recently state his desire to renew his contract at Athletic Club.

Sandro Ramirez

Sandro Ramirez, who spent seven years at Barcelona (including two in the senior team), scored 16 goals in 31 games for Malaga last season.

The versatile Spaniard, who can play through the middle or slightly wider, has been identified as a possible replacement for the seemingly outgoing Alvaro Morata.

The 21-year-old scored a stunning goal in Spain's 3-1 win over Portugal last week and is attracting interest from both Atletico and Premier League side Everton.

The Toffees seemed to be winning the race for Sandro last week, but it would be interesting to see how the ex-Barca youngster would react if Real were to come in for him.

