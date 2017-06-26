The UFC's lightweight division got a whole lot more interesting last night (Sun. June 25, 2017).

In the main event of yesterday's UFC Oklahoma City card from the Chesapeake Energy Arena, No. 6-ranked Michael Chiesa took on No. 11-ranked Kevin Lee in a bad-blood feud that has been brewing for months.

When it was all said and done, the fight ended in a highly controversial manner as Lee locked in a deep rear-naked choke in the first round and the referee called the action off. The only problem with the finish, however, was that Chiesa had neither tapped out or passed out.

Article continues below

Many were upset and referee Mario Yamasaki for his decision to call off the bout when he did, including UFC President Dana White who took to Instagram to blast the longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) official.

In the end, however, it will go down as a win in the record books for Lee, who will undoubtedly take a jump up in the promotion's 155-pound rankings. During his post-fight interview on FS1, which just so happened to feature No. 2-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson making his analyst debut, Lee and "El Cucuy" found themselves in quite the verbal exchange.

Article continues below

Ferguson asked Lee if he was effected by what looked like a 'DDT' (a wrestling move performed by WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page), a question that Lee took offense to because he felt that the exchange resulted in him taking Chiesa down. Lee then asked for a 'real journalist' to ask him questions, prompting a verbal exchange between the two (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about,” Lee said. “I don’t even know what a DDT is. I think that’s a WWE move. I’m pretty sure I’m the one that lifted him in the air, so I don’t see how he’s slamming me when I’m putting him on my shoulder. Can we put a real journalist on?”

Ferguson then fired back at Lee for his comments, and told the young up-and-comer that he needs to earn his stripes before jumping in to the deep waters that are the UFC's 155-pound division:

“You’re just like Al Iaquinta,” Ferguson said. “I can’t understand anything you say. Everything you’re saying is all just a bunch of hoopla. You need to get in line.

"You need to take a ticket and you need to bleed a little bit. You need to go through guys like Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos. You’re just barely breaking into this whole thing.”

What are your thoughts on the verbal exchange between Ferguson and Lee? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms