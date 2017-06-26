Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green.

NBA announced 2016-2017 NBA All-Defensive teams

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The NBA is set to host its first ever awards show, elevating the top players in the league in a ceremony hosted by Drake. 

The show begins at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, June 26, and should be an interesting experiment from the league. The NBA has begun releasing some of the smaller tier awards ahead of the show, crowning the All-Defense selections for the 2016-2017 season. 

Defense is one of the toughest things to quantify in the league, with misleading numbers and difficult nuances that don't translate on paper. The eye test, and results over the entirety of a season, help solve that problem. That's where All-Defense selections come in handy. 

A panel of 100 voters must choose five players for All-Defensive First Team and All-Defensive Second team. First team votes net players two points, while second team votes are worth one. It's a simple process to cast a wide net of basketball opinions for the coveted end-of-season award teams. Two forwards, two guards and one center is picked for each team.

It should come as no surprise that Golden State Warriors' versatile big man Draymond Green came in ranked first in votes, receiving 198 points out of a possible 200. Draymond's reputation as an elite defender earned him a near-perfect score. 

Rudy Gobert was right behind him, the Utah Jazz's massive shot-blocking tower. He earned 196 points of the 200 possible, earning a nod from voters that he's one of the best young big men in the league due to his defensive prowess.

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz - Game Four

Kawhi Leonard came in third, receiving 192 votes. He was the only wing player to receive over 150 points, dominating his positional peers in the voting process and rightfully so. Chris Paul (140 points) and Patrick Beverly (110) rounded out the All-Defensive First Team.

The All-Defensive Second Team was filled out by Memphis Grizzlies veteran Tony Allen (80 points), San Antonio Spurs three-and-D specialist Danny Green (68), New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis (58), Oklahoma City Thunder versatile forward Andre Roberson (53) and Milwaukee Bucks rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo (35). 

Avery Bradley (46 points), Klay Thompson (45 points), John Wall (38 points), De'Andre Jorda (35 points) and Paul Millsap (35 points) were the next five in point totals that didn't make either team. 

The Spurs were the only team to have two players named to All-NBA Defensive teams while the Los Angeles Lakers didn't have a single player receive a single vote for either team. Another season is in the books, and the NBA has crowned the best defenders from around the league ahead of the first-ever awards show.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kawhi Leonard
Chris Paul
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

The superstar Liverpool rejected in favour of Crouch and Pennant back in 2006

The superstar Liverpool rejected in favour of Crouch and Pennant back in 2006

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again