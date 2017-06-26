The NBA is set to host its first ever awards show, elevating the top players in the league in a ceremony hosted by Drake.

The show begins at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, June 26, and should be an interesting experiment from the league. The NBA has begun releasing some of the smaller tier awards ahead of the show, crowning the All-Defense selections for the 2016-2017 season.

Defense is one of the toughest things to quantify in the league, with misleading numbers and difficult nuances that don't translate on paper. The eye test, and results over the entirety of a season, help solve that problem. That's where All-Defense selections come in handy.

A panel of 100 voters must choose five players for All-Defensive First Team and All-Defensive Second team. First team votes net players two points, while second team votes are worth one. It's a simple process to cast a wide net of basketball opinions for the coveted end-of-season award teams. Two forwards, two guards and one center is picked for each team.

It should come as no surprise that Golden State Warriors' versatile big man Draymond Green came in ranked first in votes, receiving 198 points out of a possible 200. Draymond's reputation as an elite defender earned him a near-perfect score.

Rudy Gobert was right behind him, the Utah Jazz's massive shot-blocking tower. He earned 196 points of the 200 possible, earning a nod from voters that he's one of the best young big men in the league due to his defensive prowess.

Kawhi Leonard came in third, receiving 192 votes. He was the only wing player to receive over 150 points, dominating his positional peers in the voting process and rightfully so. Chris Paul (140 points) and Patrick Beverly (110) rounded out the All-Defensive First Team.

The All-Defensive Second Team was filled out by Memphis Grizzlies veteran Tony Allen (80 points), San Antonio Spurs three-and-D specialist Danny Green (68), New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis (58), Oklahoma City Thunder versatile forward Andre Roberson (53) and Milwaukee Bucks rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo (35).

Avery Bradley (46 points), Klay Thompson (45 points), John Wall (38 points), De'Andre Jorda (35 points) and Paul Millsap (35 points) were the next five in point totals that didn't make either team.

The Spurs were the only team to have two players named to All-NBA Defensive teams while the Los Angeles Lakers didn't have a single player receive a single vote for either team. Another season is in the books, and the NBA has crowned the best defenders from around the league ahead of the first-ever awards show.