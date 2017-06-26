GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Morata.

The one problem Manchester United face in their bid to sign Alvaro Morata

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After an inconsistent debut season at Manchester United, it seems Jose Mourinho wants to sign players he knows he can rely on this summer.

He spent £150 million and broke the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba 12 months ago and everyone was expecting United to be there or thereabouts in terms of the Premier League title.

However, the Red Devils could only finish sixth in the league, 24 points behind champions Chelsea.

Article continues below

But it can certainly be argued that Mourinho’s debut season was actually a success. An EFL Cup victory and - most importantly - a Europa League win saw them qualify for the Champions League with two trophies in the bag.

But Mourinho wants to strengthen his squad in order to fight on both the European and domestic scene next season. To do so, he wants players he knows and can trust.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Mourinho wants Matic (again)

First up is Nemanja Matic.

Mourinho looks set to sign the midfielder for a second time after he brought the Serbian back to Stamford Bridge in 2014 whilst Chelsea manager.

According to reports, Mourinho is close to securing a £40 million deal for Matic and the Portuguese boss fully aware of what the 28-year-old can do.

Chelsea FC Training and Press Conference

Mourinho wants to reunite with Morata

But Mourinho is targeting another one of his former players in the form of Alvaro Morata.

United have been in negotiations with Real Madrid over a deal for their forward throughout the summer and it’s believed they are close to a deal.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The problem with the Morata deal

However, there’s a problem.

Spanish outlet AS are reporting that Real are holding out for between €80 and €90 million.

United have already submitted a €70 million offer, plus add ons, but Madrid are being stubborn and want an improved offer.

Will this demand see the deal collapse?

Spain v Colombia - International Friendly

Three reasons why Morata is worth €80m-€90m

Well, the European champions have outlined three reasons why they believe Morata is worth that much in case United protest.

They claim that given his experience for the Spanish national side - where he’s made 20 appearances - Morata is now a consistent international star.

Then there’s his age.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

At 24, he still has his prime years ahead of him and is capable of playing at the top level for the next 10 or so years.

And thirdly, Real claim there is a real scarcity of top-quality forwards on the market this summer.

Whether United will take these points on boards and stump up the €80m-€90m needed to sign Morata remains to be seen but if they want Morata, that's what they're going to have to do.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Man Utd fans on Twitter are stunned by latest pics of Wayne Rooney in Ibiza

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

The superstar Liverpool rejected in favour of Crouch and Pennant back in 2006

The superstar Liverpool rejected in favour of Crouch and Pennant back in 2006

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again